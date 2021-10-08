 Skip to main content
Local ranchers make Angus top 10 list
Local ranchers make Angus top 10 list

ELKO – Several Elko County ranchers ranked among the top 10 producers of Angus beef cattle in Nevada this year.

Monty J. and Merry Pearce of Wells ranked as largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in Nevada with the American Angus Association® during the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, according to Mark McCully, Association chief executive officer.

Amelia Spratling Wakley, Deeth, tied for third largest.

Emily Brough, Wells, ranked as sixth largest and Bieroth Ranch, Mountain City, ranked as seventh largest.

Jenna Brough, Wells, ranked as tenth largest, according to McCully.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2021 registered 313,138 head of Angus cattle.

“Our Association members lead the industry in adopting new technology and breeding the most problem-free cattle for their customers,” McCully said. “Cattlemen across the country continue to find registered Angus seedstock are the most profitable option for their herd.”

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. The Association provides programs and services to farmers, ranchers and others who rely on Angus to produce quality genetics for the beef industry and quality beef for consumers. For more information about Angus cattle and the Association, visit www.ANGUS.org.

