New jewelry store opens its doors

ELKO – A new jewelry store opened Nov. 17, complete with “all that glitters.” Adriana Jewelers offers a variety of designs for just about anyone on your list this Christmas season.

Adriana Stanfill lived in Elko when she was very young, then moved to Mexico with her parents. She returned to Elko when she was 19-years old. Stanfill’s parents own Joyeria Adriana in Zacatecas. She got her start there.

“I do repairs on gold and silver,” said Stanfill.

Her product line includes a large selection of Mexican silver. The jewelry is handmade there. All silver is 50 percent off (except chains and bracelets) through Christmas Eve.

“I have things for different budgets,” Stanfill said. “I think my prices are really good, even the diamonds.”

Her display includes both real and manmade stones. Some pieces are extremely unusual, especially one black sapphire ring that sells for $850.

