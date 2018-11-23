RENO — Three years after establishing Lone Wolf Commercial Appliance Service and Repair, company owner Steven W. Stanfill has taken a substantial step forward in moving the home-based business to a building he just purchased outright at 163 12th St. in Elko.
Nevada State Development Corp., the state’s largest SBA 504 loan provider, in partnership with Nevada State Bank, helped facilitate financing for the transaction, which was valued at $245,000.
“This purchase represents the culmination, so far, of a career I launched after attending Great Basin Community College to become a diesel technician,” Stanfill said. “After gaining experience as an electrician, repairing HVAC systems, troubleshooting electrical issues, and supervising other workers, I was finally able to start my own company in 2015. The opportunity to own my own building bodes extremely well for the future of Lone Wolf. I anticipate greater exposure to the community with the purchase of this building, increased brand awareness, and ultimately growth in the top line.”
Evan Dickson, president of Nevada State Development Corp., said, “Northeastern Nevada has a smaller and more tightly knit business community compared with other regions of the state. Lone Wolf has made its mark in the area with its excellent service record and superb word-of-mouth advertising, and purchasing the property in Elko is a huge milestone for Steven and his firm.”
Lone Wolf, which primarily provides commercial refrigeration services throughout northeastern Nevada, has Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Premier Mechanical Contractors, Khoury’s Market, and the Gold Dust West hotel-casino among its key customers.
Offering 24-hour emergency response services and combined industry experience of 37 years, Lone Wolf plans to make inroads into the residential market in the coming years.
For more information on Nevada State Development Corp. visit www.nsdc.com.
