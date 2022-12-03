Luna Events Venue debuts in Elko

ELKO – Looking to host a small party? Luna Events Venue is now taking bookings to plan your gathering in style.

Located at 2715 Argent Ave. Suite 9, Luna Events is a place “where you can celebrate your special occasion in a private, intimate and beautiful location,” said owner Carmina Cazarin-Garcia.

Featuring pre-arranged setup, decoration and lighting, Cazarin-Garcia said the staff will work with clients to arrange a customized event.

“You tell us your date and color scheme, we take care of the interior to match it,” she explained.

The venue offers linens, centerpieces, chargers, ghost chairs, chafing dishes, bar area, cake swing, and dessert section with stands, gift section and space for photos with a colorful backdrop.

Cazarin-Garcia said the intention is to give hosts an experience for their guests without having to worry about the setup and take down of decorations, tables and chairs after the event.

“The minute you walk into Luna, you are there to enjoy the experience, your guests and your moment,” she explained. “We have staff at all times to take care of your needs, set up before and clean up after. All you worry about is your food and drinks.”

Officially opening on Oct. 17, Luna Events Venue was the brainchild of Cazarin-Garcia, who moved to Elko from Texas. It started when she was searching for a place to host her daughter’s birthday party.

“We had such a hard time finding a venue that was cost-effective,” she recalled. “Either they were too pricey, had to share space with others, or I had to do everything by setting up and buying items needed.”

After that experience, Cazarin-Garcia thought about the party venues in Texas and decided to give Elko “what we have in Texas, but to make events easier for the customer.”

At Luna Events, customers “don’t have to worry about setting up tents, chairs or tables, the weather or who else is in the building. It’s your event, your people, your memories exclusively.”

Staff will be on hand to set up and clean up and monitor the party, she added.

As a parent herself, Cazarin-Garcia said she understood that families spend time and money, plus undergo additional stress to make everything just right for special occasions such as birthday parties or baptisms.

“At Luna, we take the stress off your shoulders by doing everything,” she said.

Cazarin-Garcia said she created a place that can be customized to fit her client’s theme and color scheme, including multi-colored lighting, a wide selection of decorations, and the ability to accommodate any type of event.

“I wanted Luna to be a place that was unique and adaptable to the client’s theme. That’s why there is a lot of white, like a blank canvas, that can transform with uplights and LED lights throughout the ceiling.”

At 1,700 square feet, Luna Events Venue can host parties of up to 49 people. “It is mostly for small gatherings and celebrations, in a classy, unique facility. We understand that we are not meant for quinces or larger gatherings, but we do always recommend other venues in town. There is enough light for all of us.”

After moving to Elko, Cazarin-Garcia said she and her family fell in love with Elko and “the people took us under their wings right away.” They became involved at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and organized a helicopter egg drop for Easter earlier this year.

“It didn’t happen due to a small part missing from the helicopter, but we worked with the Elko Fire Department to make it happen,” she recalled.

“Our family loves Elko and wants to give back as much as we can, even if we are ‘extra,’” Cazarin-Garcia said. “We want to give back to the community when possible, and since we moved here, try to get things that are needed to help the community be a little more stress-free.”

In the future, she hopes to open a formal dress boutique for teens “because girls shouldn’t have to have their high school dances be stressful, driving out of town to find dresses. Women should have more options for dresses for those special events.”

So far, Cazarin-Garcia said the response has been good from visitors to the venue.

“We have had customers in awe when they walk in,” she said. “They don’t realize the space is that big. They are not used to event venues that include everything.”

“We look forward to establishing relationships with our clients and the community,” she said.

For information on pricing, contact Luna Event Venue at 725-264-0970.