ELKO -- Kaci Lynch of Elko, sales associates with Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty, have been named to the company’s 2018 International President’s Elite.

Only the top five percent of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker system qualified for this distinguished group.

“I am honored to present the International President’s Elite Award to Kaci Lynch. She is an invaluable asset to the Coldwell Bankerâ System and have proven their ability on a consistent basis,” said Budge Huskey, president of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Coldwell Banker holds itself to a high standard of quality and professionalism. After several years of unprecedented growth in the housing market, it is people like Kaci who are ensuring that the Coldwell Banker reputation as a leader in the real estate industry remains strong.”

Jim Winer, Broker/Owner of Coldwell Banker Algerio Q-Team Realty stated, “To be in the top 5 percent of the hundreds of thousands of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide is an amazing accomplishment. Kaci is dedicated to her profession and to her clients and it shows.”

Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty, located at 700 Idaho St. in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek, can be reached at 738-4078 and 738-9866 and can be viewed on the web at www.CBElko.com.

