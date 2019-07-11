ELKO -- The Elko County Association of Realtors co-hosted its annual Gary Mansour Scholarship fundraiser this year on May 10th with Great Basin College at the GBC Solarium.
The ECAR Good Neighbor Committee coordinated a "quarter auction" to raise monies for the scholarship fund. The goal is to fully endow the Gary Mansour Scholarship Fund to ensure the future monetary help to qualifying GBC students.
The ECAR Good Neighbor Committee exceeded the goal, raising a total of $12,334.97 that allowed the Scholarship Fund to become fully endowed.
