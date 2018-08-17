ELKO -- The Navegante Group this week announced the promotion of Marcus Suan to CEO and general manager of its Play Elko properties.
Suan will be responsible for the overall operation of the entire Play Elko portfolio, which includes the Red Lion Hotel/Casino, the Gold Country Inn and Casino, the High Desert Inn, and the Chevron Gas Station and Convenience Store. The combined portfolio equates to the largest hotel and casino operations in the direct market.
He first came to Navegante in March 2017 as a consultant. He was embraced by the management and staff and his experience and ability to work with people showed immediately. The owners quickly made him a job offer as vice president of operations, which he accepted.
“Marcus has a true understanding of casino, hotel and all corresponding operations, and his experience and ability to make competent decisions have led to his promotion,” said Larry J. Woolf, founder of Navegante Group.
Prior to joining Navegante’s Play Elko properties, and over the last 20-plus years, Suan has held executive-level positions with major companies such as Coast Casinos, Boyd Gaming and Marcus Gaming.
“Marcus has always shown initiative in the performance of his duties, going above and beyond to ensure that our properties deliver quality customer service and provides fair and respectful treatment of our team members,” Woolf said. “He has made major contributions which have resulted in greatly increasing the bottom line and has played a significant role in repositioning our properties to be a top performer in the market.”
Navegante is a full-service gaming company that handles projects from targeted consulting to complete design, development and management of hotel and casino resorts.
Woolf is a recent inductee into Nevada’s prestigious Gaming Hall of Fame.
