Martin appointed to key 2023 position with National Realtors

ELKO– Longtime Elko Realtor Greg Martin was recently appointed as a “My Realtor Party Committee Liaison” for the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

As NAR’s commercial and industry specialties liaison for 2023, Martin will be part of NAR’s extended national leadership team and will be charged with helping Realtors work with community and government leaders nationwide.

Martin was appointed to the position by 2022 NAR President-elect Kenny Parcell, from Utah, who will serve as NAR president in 2023.

Martin is a Realtor at Martin & Associates in Elko. He has served as president of his local association, Elko Realtors, and of the statewide Nevada Realtors (NVR). He has earned several awards from local and state associations, including being a past recipient of NVR’s Realtor of the Year award.

He also earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation.

Greg Martin

Martin
