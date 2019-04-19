LAS VEGAS — The Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter, which includes Elko, has recognized eight chapter members who recently earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation, the global standard for professional achievement, from the CCIM Institute.
Headquartered in Chicago, CCIM Institute is one of the largest global commercial real estate networks.
Elko’s Greg Martin, broker and owner of Martin & Associates Real Estate, is one of the eight from Nevada who earned the CCIM designation. Martin is the only Elko-area Realtor to have ever achieved this designation.
In addition to Martin, the following Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter members, who are all from Las Vegas, were among 210 industry professionals who earned the CCIM designation during the organization’s 2018 Annual Governance Meetings held Oct. 7-11 at Swissotel in Chicago: Roy Fritz, Sun Commercial Real Estate; Amelia Henry, Colliers International; Chris Lane, Colliers International; Jennifer Lehr, Sun Commercial; Jeff Naseef, Colliers International; Steve Neiger, Colliers International; and Joshlyn Steele, Kite Realty Group.
2018 Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter President Christopher McGarey said, “It is with great pride that we can announce these eight new CCIM designees to join the ranks of the Southern Nevada CCIM Chapter. Not only is it a great individual accomplishment for each new designee, but to add eight new CCIM professionals to our marketplace only increases the caliber and professionalism of our industry.”
To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete more than 160 hours of case-study driven education covering topics such as interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, investment analysis, and ethics in commercial investment real estate. Candidates must also compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience and pass a comprehensive examination.
CCIM Institute is a global community of 13,000 members and more than 50 chapters in 30 countries.
The institute educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis.
Learn more about Southern Nevada CCIM at www.snccim.org/ and more about the CCIM Institute’s education and designation program at ccim.com.
