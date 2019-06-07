ELKO — Morgan Stanley announced that financial adviser, certified financial planner and chartered financial consultant Joel McConnell has been promoted to vice president in the firm’s wealth management office in Elko.
McConnell is a native of Elko. He has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2007. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nevada, Reno. McConnell lives in Elko with his family.
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, a global leader, provides access to a wide range of products and services to individuals, businesses and institutions.
For more information about Morgan Stanley, visit www.morganstanley.com.
