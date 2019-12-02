Nevada casino workers talk of snuffing out second-hand smoke

People “seem to enjoy smoking and gambling at the same time,” Schwartz said, and gambling revenue declined by about 15% in other jurisdictions after the enactment of a smoking ban.

But Pritsos conducted a 2011 study that found those who gamble in Nevada’s major destinations — Reno, Lake Tahoe and Las Vegas — do not smoke at a higher rate than the general population.

Over 40% of American adults smoked in 1964, compared with 14% in 2017, according to the CDC. Today, 15.7% of adult Nevadans smoke cigarettes, half the rate from 1999.

Former cocktail waitress Lysa Buonanno, who worked in bars on the Las Vegas Strip and elsewhere from 1992 to 2009, has been in treatment for stage 4 lung cancer for eight years.

Buonanno, who never smoked and described herself as a lifelong runner and “health nut,” believes exposure to smoke on the job contributed to the cancer.

“I was in that environment full-time for 17 years,” she said. “Especially in the bar atmosphere, where it was much smaller and ceilings were lower, it was extremely smoky. You felt it and you saw it as soon as you walked in the door.”