ELKO – The Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition stresses that the state's scenery presents much more than just a pretty picture.
Nevada's outdoors serves as a vehicle for generating billions of dollars each year. The coalition is inviting locals to get together to discuss the possibilities of outdoor economics.
The Nevada Legislature has created a Division of Outdoor Recreation under a bill that was signed June 3 by Gov. Steve Sisolak. It was heavily promoted by the Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition, which is holding a mixer and information session from 4:30-7 p.m. June 25 at the Western Folklife Center.
“Essentially this is to get business owners, nonprofits and anyone from the public that is interested in learning about the Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition into the same room to ask questions and to socialize,” said sustainability consultant Rebekah Stetson.
Stetson will do a presentation at 5:30 p.m. on what the coalition does and what its goals are.
"The Nevada Outdoor Business Coalition was formed about a year ago,” Stetson said. “The purpose is to give a strong voice to the outdoor recreation economy.”
Stetson stressed that rural areas in the state especially thrive when people come to rock climb, hunt or pursue other outdoor activities. Small community business owners can add diversity to the group.
According to getoutdoorsnevada.org, the Nevada outdoor recreation industry generates $12.6 billion in consumer spending. The industry also provides about 87,000 jobs and $4 billion in wages and salaries.
“That is a huge amount of what brings economic stimulus to small towns in Nevada,” Stetson said. “There really never has been a coalition to be that voice. The outdoor recreation economy is, I believe, the third or fourth largest economy in Nevada but has never really been given much credit. Anytime we can stick a value on something it is a lot easier to protect. It makes conservation a lot easier.”
