ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press was honored with several first-place awards at the Nevada Press Association convention held over the weekend in Ely.
Writers Cynthia Delaney, Suzanne Featherston and Toni Milano received a first place award for their coverage of the September 2018 fire in Lamoille Canyon, which was named best breaking news reporting in the intermediate print division.
“This entry featured the best writing and story organization in the category, and its importance to the community is high due to the fire’s ‘extensive damage to the region’s most popular recreation area,’” wrote the judges.
The Mining Quarterly published by the Free Press was named best niche magazine in the intermediate category, with the award going to advertising director Nancy Streets and Lizz Todd, Kassidy Arbillaga and Susan Goddard of the advertising staff.
“This magazine rides on the strengths of its content. It’s not a delivery vehicle for ads,” wrote the judges.
Former Mining Quarterly editor Suzanne Featherston was recognized for her work as a graphic designer on the magazine.
Featherston also won first place for Business feature with her article titled “Hemp – It’s not marijuana.” It focused on a small hemp-growing operation in Crescent Valley called the Home Now Hemp Garden.
The Elko Daily Free Press editorial page also took first place in the intermediate-sized newspaper category.
You have free articles remaining.
“Strong, conversational editorials on interesting topics are what make this paper a winner,” said the judges. “They know their state and their community, and how one affects the other. This community is fortunate to have this Opinion page.”
Cynthia Delaney won first place in the feature photo category for her image of a Basque-themed mural being painted on the side of Ogi Deli.
Featherston also won first in the portrait category for an image taken at the hemp farm.
Staff of the Elko Daily were not the only local residents to have their work recognized at the annual awards banquet.
Zachary Gerber of Elko and Mary Branscomb of Lamoille were among the writers for Range magazine who won first place for their investigative article titled “Wildfires: Countdown to Destruction.” Co-authors of the report included Carolyn Dufurrena, Steven H. Rich and Dan Dagget.
Range Magazine Publisher C.J. Hadley was named to the Nevada Press Association’s Hall of Fame, along with the late Gov. Vail Pittman and former Winnemucca Publishing general manager Holly Rudy-James.
The event was held Saturday night at the Bristlecone Convention Center in Ely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.