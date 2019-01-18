RENO – The Nevada Realtors has announced a class of 16 Realtors from across the state who will hone their leadership skills while helping Nevadans in need as part of this year’s Leadership Academy, now celebrating its 20th year.
Programming for this year’s leadership class starts with an education and team-building event scheduled Jan. 22-24 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
“Emulating successful leaders and businessmen and women is a good way to grow and succeed,” said Las Vegas Realtor Andy Stahl, a member of the academy’s 2019 class. “When multiple respected peers completed this program and recommended it to me, I jumped at the chance to follow in their footsteps. I’m looking forward to surrounding myself with intelligent individuals and sharing in the accountability that leads to personal and business growth.”
Elko Realtor Marcella Syme will serve as the Leadership Academy dean in 2019. Las Vegas Realtor Tim Kuptz is the past dean. Las Vegan Stephanie Dibbs is the second-year trustee.
Nevada Realtors President Keith Lynam said the state association is committed to identifying and cultivating future leaders of the real estate profession in Nevada.
The Leadership Academy Class of 2019 includes Sandra Avila and David Lostra of Elko.
The Leadership Academy is a year-long program that meets four times a year in various locations and addresses a variety of areas of personal and business growth, including public speaking and team-building. Previous classes have volunteered at local homeless shelters and conducted a year-long community service project to support Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Nevada.
