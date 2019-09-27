The Nevada Realtors named Keith Lynam Realtor of the Year and announced its newly elected officers for 2020, led by incoming President Chris Bishop and President-elect Brad Spires.
Nevada Realtors officers were announced this week during the statewide association’s board meeting in Las Vegas. In addition to Bishop, a longtime Las Vegas Realtor officers for 2020 include:
- President-elect Brad Spires, of Carson City
- Vice President Doug McIntyre, of Reno
- Treasurer Marissa Lostra, of Elko
- Immediate Past President Keith Lynam, of Las Vegas
Board members and officers for 2020 will be installed Dec. 13 at the association’s annual meeting in Las Vegas.
Each Nevada Realtors officer has extensive experience serving in leadership positions in state and local Realtor associations. For example, Lynam and Bishop are past presidents of the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors (GLVAR), while Spires is a past president
of the Sierra Nevada Association of Realtors (SNAR). Lostra is the 2019 president of the Elko County Association of Realtors (ECAR), and McIntyre is a past president of the Reno-Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR).
Lynam was named Nevada Realtors of the Year after leading the statewide association as its president in 2019, including representing its members during the state legislative session.
