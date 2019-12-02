Nevada Realtors hire attorney Christal Park Keegan
Nevada Realtors hire attorney Christal Park Keegan

RENO -- The statewide Nevada Realtors hired Reno-based attorney Christal Park Keegan to manage its Legal Information Line and provide related services for its more than 18,000 members.

Keegan, who has a Nevada real estate license, has years of experience in real estate law. She graduated from high school in Hawaii, earned a degree in economics from San Diego State University and a law degree from Vermont Law School.

Her professional experience includes working as an attorney for the National Judicial College in Reno and for the Chapman Law Firm in Northern Nevada. She also has her own legal practice, Keegan Law.

Before moving to Reno in 2012, she worked for a law firm in Honolulu and for the University of Hawaii Manoa Athletics Department as its assistant director of compliance. She previously worked as an intern for the National Collegiate Athletic Association, where she helped with appellate cases and academic fraud investigations.

Outside of the law, Keegan is a competitive runner and enjoys playing the piano. She is married and a proud mother of two boys.

Her responsibilities will include managing the association’s Legal Information Line and authoring and contributing to articles for its website and publications.

Nevada Realtors members can access the Legal Information Line by calling 800-748-6999 or emailing infoline@NVRealtors.org.

