LAS VEGAS -- The Nevada Realtors honored top members at an awards event in Las Vegas this week, naming longtime industry leader Heidi Kasama as its 2018 Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Greg Martin of Elko was presented with the Achievement Award for outstanding service to local and state associations, as chosen by the state association president. Martin served as the 2017 president of the Nevada Realtors after being president-elect in 2016. He is also a past president of the Elko County Association of Realtors and has volunteered on numerous local and state association committees.

Nevada Realtors, formerly known as the Nevada Association of Realtors, is a professional trade association with more than 17,000 members committed to protecting, promoting and preserving communities. Visit www.NVAR.org.

