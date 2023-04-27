RENO – Each year in May, the Nevada Women’s Fund holds the Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon, which provides an opportunity for organizations in Northern Nevada to recognize women who have excelled in their fields and made meaningful impacts in their workplace and community.

Chairing the 2023 luncheon is Dr. Mariluz Garcia, a Nevada Women’s Fund scholarship alumna and 2017 Salute to Women of Achievement honoree. As the daughter of immigrants, the first person in her family to earn a doctorate degree, and the first Latina to be elected to the Washoe County Commission, Garcia exemplifies the legacy of Nevada Women’s Fund.

Born and raised in Elko, Garcia moved to Washoe County to attend the University of Nevada, Reno where she earned a bachelor’s, a master’s and Ph.D. from the College of Education and Human Development. The mother of two previously worked as a school counselor and has served as the executive director of the Dean’s Future Scholars program at UNR for over 10 years. She recently founded the Nevada First-Gen Network to support prospective first-generation college students throughout Nevada.

Outside of her professional work experience, Garcia has supported the diverse missions of local nonprofits that champion youth mental health, outdoor STEM education and educational resources.

“My Nevada Women’s Fund scholarships came at the most critical time during graduate school when I felt like I couldn’t do it and I didn’t belong,” said Garcia. “This amazing organization provided me with the motivation and financial assistance to keep pushing forward. They believed in me, so I believed in myself.”

This year’s keynote speaker for the Salute to Women of Achievement Luncheon is Sandra Douglass Morgan, president of the Las Vegas Raiders. {span class=”print_trim”}

Reviewing Morgan’s extensive list of accomplishments and accolades, one word immediately comes to mind – trailblazer. After obtaining a degree in law from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas William S. Boyd School of in 2003, Morgan launched into an expansive and ambitious career that has undoubtedly inspired the next generation of female leaders.

She is the first black female team president in the National Football League and the third woman and third African American in NFL history to become a president of an NFL team. Prior to her tenure with the Raiders, she was the first person of color to serve as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the first African American City Attorney in the State of Nevada.

{span class=”print_trim”}She is the immediate past Chairwoman of the Nevada Gaming Control Board and served as Commissioner on the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

“It is an honor to have these incredible leaders join us in celebrating our 2023 Salute to Women of Achievement honorees,” said Ila Achtabowski, president and CEO of Nevada Women’s Fund. “Mariluz Garcia and Sandra Douglass Morgan are inspirational women creating indelible legacies.”

The Nevada Women’s Fund’s annual Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon is scheduled for May 25 at the Downtown Reno Ballroom, 401 S. Center St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For more information about the Salute to Women of Achievement luncheon call 775-86-2335.