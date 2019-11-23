Nevada State Bank earns top honors

LAS VEGAS – For the third straight year, Nevada State Bank earned top honors in popular polls in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko.

“We’re very excited and proud to once again claim ‘Best in State’ for Nevada State Bank. This is the third year in a row that our clients across Nevada have recognized our high standards of service,” said Terry Shirey, president and CEO.

“We’ve been serving Nevada families and businesses for 60 years, and these statewide honors are a direct reflection of our colleagues’ efforts, and their commitment to our clients.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nevada State Bank’s first 2019 award came in August with the announcement that it won in the categories of Best Bank and Best Local Place to Work in the “Best of Northern Nevada” poll of Reno News & Review readers. The publication reported that tens of thousands of readers voted in nearly 300 categories covering everything from their favorite people and places to the best businesses in the Reno-Sparks area.

The bank scooped up more awards in October, when the Las Vegas Review-Journal released its 2019 “Best of Las Vegas” results. Nevada State Bank earned the Gold award for Best Bank and received Bronze for Best Mortgage Lender.