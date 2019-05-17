New antique cooperative opens its doors

ELKO – A once boarded-up building is blossoming into a new center of commerce and creativity.
The three-story cream-colored building on West Idaho Street was once the Owl Inn. Later it became the Tosca Inn. Several other businesses occupied the structure since then but after the last tenant left the property remained empty and unused.
A couple of hardworking friends, Nancy Abrams and Melissa Thacker, decided to buy the building in 2017 and began fixing it up in 2018. Now the facility houses Route 40 Village and Antique Co.
Both women have been in the antiques and collectibles business for a number of years. Their new venture opened in early May and is already seeing a lot of traffic.
“I’ve done this my whole life, Melissa said about her knack for up-cycling. “As a kid I did handcrafting, collecting and taking old stuff to give it a new life.”
“We do a monthly newsletter,” said Abrams, whose passion is primitive antiques.
The newsletter includes information on sales and historical information about different types of collectibles.
Before beginning this venture, Thacker and her husband, Joe, owned Thacker’s Timeless Treasures.
One reason the owners chose this particular building is because of its history. The structure was built around 1945. Eventually, the owners want to try to get it on the historical registry.
Walking onto the large, front porch and into the interior is like stepping into a time capsule. At every level there is a treasured item that once belonged to someone else. Many things have been fixed and painted, but Abrams and Thacker also see the beauty in keeping many “found items” in their original state.
The shop carries items from seven other local vendors and about 50 consigners. Some of these people deal in antiques but others make handcrafted items and sell other product lines. During the warmer months they plan to host local home-based businesses and vendor sales Saturdays on the porch and side yard.
With all of the involvement, new items are coming into the shop all of the time. Thacker is going on a buying trip to the annual flea market in Sumpter, Oregon and Abrams plans to hit the Nebraska Junk Jaunt in September.
Route 40 offers a membership program for frequent shoppers. Spend a total of $250 over a period of time and receive $25 in store credit.
Abrams and Thacker will soon be offering creativity classes at the store. Upcoming workshops include chalk couture, card making and furniture painting techniques.
Abrams and Thacker plan on having a three-day grand opening in late summer. The event will include sales, a barbecue, a band and other activities.
