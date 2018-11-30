Try 1 month for 99¢

ELKO – Green racks shaped like bicycles have been popping up all over town. Now cyclists can lock up in style.

“Bikers previously locked them to whatever object was nearby,” said project coordinator and Elko Velo member Mikaella Rough. “Garbage cans aren’t always the most sanitary place to lock a bike. The bike-shape racks send a positive message about biking and provide a safe location for bicyclists to lock their bikes where they can feel safe that they will not be stolen.”

Elko Velo is a nonprofit bike group. Members “provide and promote a wide range of organized cycling opportunities for road and mountain bicyclists.”

The group saw the need to provide bike racks in the community and formed the project. Thirteen racks have been placed in the downtown, the Elko Junction shopping plaza and at the retail strip on Idaho between Quiznos and Dairy Queen.

“We have received a lot of sponsorship support,” Rough said.

Fourteen groups sponsored the purchase of the 13 racks. Each rack lists the main sponsor for that particular structure.

Rough said they add an attractive addition to downtown.

“We chose a lovely hunter green color to match the benches around town and because it is a nice outdoorsy color and semi-neutral,” she said.

