New business: Pure Immersion, a gateway to virtual vibes

ELKO – Step into one of Elko’s newest businesses and experience a world (or many worlds) you may not have known existed. Put on a headset, a pair of hand controls and find yourself suddenly transported into a new reality. There are opportunities to fight battles, play the drums, take care of kittens, be part of a zombie apocalypse, or check out what it is like to be a pirate bartender.

Owner Brandon Killion, a young, hip Elkoan, explained to me, a middle-aged, far-from-hip reporter, how the business got started.

“I wanted to bring virtual reality to people,” said Killion. “I have a bunch of games and experiences.”

He talked about an underwater experience where water laps your body and ocean creatures parade by in colorful array.

“You put on the mask and it puts you right in that world,” said Jane Killion. “You see whales and fish.”

It sounded interesting, but I still did not really “get it.”

The arcade has a “stage” where an individual can play. Brandon has the stage set with a cushiony floor and lit with dayglow lights.

“I have been wanting to do this for six or seven years. Now it’s all come together. I had to do a lot of research on hardware and the games.”

Brandon “loves” technology.

“I was told I was taking computers apart when I was six.”

I am ready to roll and try this “gaming” thing. Brandon helps me get my gear on. He thinks I should try “Job Simulator,” apparently a tongue in cheek experience about learning how to “job” as it used to be in the “olden days.”

“It’s very 'jokey,' it’s like a parody of how robots think humans did stuff,” Brandon said.

------

The “experience” begins. I am offered several jobs and I choose Office Worker.

Suddenly, I am beginning my first day on the job in a tiny office cubicle set in a high rise in an unexpected future. Vehicles fly by the building in an otherworldly sky.

I am listening to my new boss, a robot who talks in a choppy, monotonal manner.

A floating briefcase pops into view. I have no clue how to open it. After I finally figure out the strategy, I pull out a card. It takes me another few minutes to find the slot in my cubicle where I insert it. Project directions for Assignment 1 manifest before my eyes. I am told to turn on the computer and log in. The screen is blank. After some puzzling, I discover the computer is not plugged in. That helps. Then I search for a cryptic button that supposedly turns the machine on. It works but I don’t know how to log in.

About this time, a doughnut cart whirls next to my head, unescorted. I help myself, bringing a colorful, computer-generated pastry to my mouth. After doughnut number two my throat seems dry, so I look around for some kind of beverage machine. Fortunately, a coffee pot sits to my right on the desk. It does not seem to work. I find out the whole business of plugging things in needs to be done first. I grab a cup with the words, “I LOVE MY JOB,” on it. I hate coffee, I am a tea drinker. There is no one available to ask if I can get tea. I fill my cup with coffee. I eye the dark sludge which I “virtually” guzzle.

By now, it is about 10:30 a.m. I have gotten nothing done. I finally manage to figure out to login and wipe one task off the “to-do list.”

I look around, lost. Suddenly, the flying briefcase appears and I manage to get Assignment Two out and insert it. It tells me to pull out a file of potential employees (aka, possible replacements for myself.) I struggle to open the filing cabinet. I carefully peruse the competition.

Then the phone rings. I pick it up and hear static. I push a button. Nothing. I slam the receiver down.

Back to the files.

All of a sudden, a sandwich cart hovers nearby my face, exacerbating my already rattled nerves. It won’t go away until I take a sampling. Again, I need a drink. Back to the coffee machine. I set my cup down, but it teeters on the edge and coffee spills everywhere. That is when the boss comes whizzing up to me out of the blue and gets totally “in my space,” inches away from me.

I don’t understand a word “it” says except for “human.” Before I know it, the boss (who never once mentioned my name or thanked me,) is gone and the floating briefcase returns.

I look for Assignment Three. I have trouble getting the briefcase to hold still while I look for my card. In the meantime, I bump against a shelf, scattering books and a potted plant to the floor.

It is about 1:45 p.m. I have made absolutely no progress. My patience is shot. I grab a clean cup and hit the coffee pot again. A bottle of powdered creamer “seemingly” jumps out at me and falls to the floor, spilling most of the contents. I have no way to clean up the mess.

I struggle with the briefcase again. At last, I retrieve an assignment card. It won’t fit in the slot. I am dumbfounded. There is no one to call for help. I toss the card away and look dejectedly at the computer.

The boss whizzes by, inches from my face, and gives me a pre-recorded speech about how well I am doing. I feel worthless.

By this time I am ready for a “real drink,” but alcoholic beverages are not available, and probably not allowed here, although “I wouldn’t know anything” about the rules in this office where I seem to be all alone. No one has explained regulations to me. I opt for coffee.

Now it is 3:17 p.m. A sign pops up telling me, “Human, get to work!”

I am not amused. I look around for something I can pretend to do. I try typing on the computer. A “smiley bobble head” sits nearby, with a falsely encouraging “smirk” on its face. Alas, the computer only has two keys! Dumbfounded, I am wondering what kind of sick individual created this torture chamber.

I feel like I have lost my mind.

Of course, “now” the boss waltzes in with a glare on “its” face. “It” starts yammering something at me in sharp tones.

What am I supposed to do? I can’t understand the supervisor, nothing in this office works and there is no purpose to life.

I beg for help.

More yammering.

I try to grab my boss to shake out some concrete instructions, but my hand merely “slices through” its robotic face. Bewildered, I step back and crash into the coffee pot, “virtually” ruining my dress and scalding myself. Sugar pours out of a tipped-over dispenser and mixes with the coffee, creating a syrupy goo.

The work day is an utter disaster. I am bent over with confusion and laughter.

It is 4:21. I quit! This is one of the most satisfying decisions I have made in a long time.

------

The other fun part of this scenario is that Brandon, and a couple others, have been able to watch me on a screen in my virtual world committing all of these office foibles. They are also cracking up.

I am back on Planet Earth, but long to jump into a zombie apocalypse. However, it is 5:30 p.m. in actual time and I have to go back to my “real job,” which is a lot of fun, just not quite as hysterical as the simulated one.

Sessions can be booked for Pure Immersions online. Walk-ins are also welcome. I know I will be back. See you there.

--

Enhanced 911: When will it finally come to Elko?:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.