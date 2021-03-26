NextHome Infinity Realty joins Chamber

ELKO — NextHome Infinity Realty has joined the Elko Area Chamber.

“We are a fresh and upcoming real estate brokerage. We specialize in selling houses, buying homes, commercial properties and leases and investments properties,” said Cheryl M. Henning, broker.

“We have helped many clients find their dream homes with ease or sell their houses so they can move on in life, with their next adventure. We are committed to a high standard of service and maintain a leadership role within our profession, as well as our community.

NextHome is located at 225 Silver St., Unit 106. The phone number is 775-738-HOME (4663).

Henning said NextHome has a more streamlined and user-friendly platform for agents that gives them more time to focus on their clients.

“Our bright Orange signs are an eyecatcher for most, and they always come with our company mascot sign: Luke, a friendly little French Bulldog,” Henning said.

