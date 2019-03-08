RENO — The Natural Resources Conservation Service is offering financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers interested in restoring lands impacted by wildfire or improving rangelands in greater sage-grouse habitat through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
Agricultural producers that have been impacted by wildfire or have interest in rangeland improvements are encouraged to apply for these special RCPP funds through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program, or EQIP. Applications must be received before 4 p.m. on June 21 by NRCS to be considered in the last project funding period before unused funds are re-appropriated to other efforts.
Conservation practices and management actions that emphasize wildfire restoration will be prioritized (e.g., seeding, fencing, grazing deferment, fire breaks, etc.). Other practices will be included as well and may include, but are not limited to, sagebrush establishment, perennial grass and/or forb seeding, riparian or meadow enhancements, cross-fencing, off-stream watering for livestock and wildlife, and other potential practices, many of which are likely to be mutually beneficial to the producer’s operation and greater sage-grouse.
Within Nevada, this RCPP effort operates under the authority of NRCS’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program. EQIP is a voluntary, financial and technical assistance program that provides funding for the implementation of conservation practices that may be used to protect and enhance sage grouse habitat, manage livestock, improve irrigation efficiency and reduce soil loss.
Applicants must meet USDA program eligibility requirements for land eligibility and person eligibility. Eligibility requirements include Adjusted Gross Income limitations for individuals and entities. Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria to be considered for ranking and funding decisions.
Farm Bill programs have strict payment limits, and the amount of financial assistance producers can receive is limited to $450,000 per farm bill cycle. Limited resource producers, beginning farmers and ranchers, or socially disadvantaged agricultural producers may be eligible for up to 15 percent higher payments, not to exceed 90 percent of the estimated cost to install the practice.
