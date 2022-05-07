 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nurses: The Heart of Health Care

Nurses logo

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press and sponsors will once again be honoring local nurses in conjunction with National Nurses Week, May 6-12.

Nurses were nominated in March and a voting campaign was held to decide on a “People’s Choice” winner.

“Nurses: the Heart of Healthcare” is presented by the Elko Daily Free Press, Elko Community Health Centers and MedX AirOne, and is co-sponsored by Nevada Health Centers, Coach USA and Elko Federal Credit Union.

The honorees are:

Skyler Basanez, Elko County School District-Southside Elementary

Rachel Beahreandt, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Jodi Danhof, Highland Manor of Elko

Aimee Kendall, NNRH and MedX Air One

Michele Levie, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Maci Moody, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Kayla Polack, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Carol Riggio, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital

Nicole Sirotek, American Frontline Nurses

Patty Taylor, Southern Bands Health Center, IHS

Tami Baumann of Nevada Health Centers was the People’s Choice winner

