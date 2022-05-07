Nurses: The Heart of Health Care

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press and sponsors will once again be honoring local nurses in conjunction with National Nurses Week, May 6-12.
Nurses were nominated in March and a voting campaign was held to decide on a “People’s Choice” winner.
“Nurses: the Heart of Healthcare” is presented by the Elko Daily Free Press, Elko Community Health Centers and MedX AirOne, and is co-sponsored by Nevada Health Centers, Coach USA and Elko Federal Credit Union.
The honorees are:
Skyler Basanez, Elko County School District-Southside Elementary
Rachel Beahreandt, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Jodi Danhof, Highland Manor of Elko
Aimee Kendall, NNRH and MedX Air One
Michele Levie, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Maci Moody, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Kayla Polack, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Carol Riggio, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital
Nicole Sirotek, American Frontline Nurses
Patty Taylor, Southern Bands Health Center, IHS
Tami Baumann of Nevada Health Centers was the People’s Choice winner