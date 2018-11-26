ELKO – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko has received a $5,000 donation from Nevada Bank & Trust.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko runs after-school programs and full-day summer programs, along with outreach programs such as youth sports. From art, games, life skills, literacy, P.E., education, and many more programs, the club continues to be a safe place for the youth of the community.
“Our goal is to ensure every child graduates on time with a plan for the future, and grows into productive, caring, and responsible citizens. This money will help to do so,” said Rusty Bahr, Boys & Girls Club CEO.
“All of us at Nevada Bank and Trust are pleased to be donating to such a noble and worthwhile endeavor,” said Tom Gust, Elko office manager.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko now runs more than 10 programs that help teach, grow and motivate the youth of Elko to become better students, members and citizens.
With the help of the Elko community, the Boys & Girls Club will continue to strive for the youth of Elko and their families.
Donations are vital for the Clubs success. To learn more about helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko, visit www.bgcelko.org.
