ELKO – Great Basin College Foundation has received a $25,000 grant from NV Energy to support the construction of a health sciences and technology building in Winnemucca.
The facility will improve learning and study areas for local students, and house classrooms and lab spaces for the AAS Nursing CNA, and paramedic programs, as well as the Electrical Systems Technology AAS degree program.
“The NV Energy Foundation has once again demonstrated their generosity with this $25,000 grant towards the Winnemucca Health Sciences and Technology Building,” said GBC Foundation Director Matt McCarty. “The Great Basin College Foundation values our partnership with the NV Energy Foundation, which has been a consistent contributor to Great Basin College over the past 25 years.”
McCarty continued, “NV Energy joins the William N. Pennington Foundation, Humboldt General Hospital, Barrick, and Newmont in making this building a possibility. GBC fosters a ‘grow your own’ health care and technology workforce in rural Nevada, and the financial support we receive to meet the needs of our students and communities will have immeasurable impact for good.”
“NV Energy is pleased to be able to play a part in furthering education of students in northern Nevada through our grant to the Great Basin College Winnemucca Health Sciences and Technology Building,” said Carolyn Barbash, NV Energy Vice President of Community Relations and Business Development. “This building will allow students to pursue degrees in much needed careers including nursing and electrical systems technology that will have a positive impact not only in rural Nevada but Nevada as a whole.”
For additional information on how to support the students of Great Basin College call McCarty at 775-753-2260 or visit gbcnv.edu/foundation.
