LAS VEGAS -- NV Energy, the NV Energy Foundation and company employees gave $6.6 million through both financial and in-kind donations in the form of more than 34,000 volunteer hours to 410 Nevada nonprofit organizations in 2018.
“We’re fortunate to be able to provide much needed electric and gas services to Nevada and we don’t take that for granted,” said Doug Cannon, NV Energy president and CEO. “But one of the things I am most proud of is being a part of a company that encourages community partnerships and a team who makes it a priority to contribute to the quality of life in our communities in so many ways. I continue to be amazed by my colleagues, who consistently give thousands of hours of their time every year to causes they care about and that better Nevada.”
NV Energy Foundation giving impacted 168 nonprofit organizations statewide through donations of more than $3.2 million in 2018. The NV Energy Foundation addresses key community needs in the areas safety and wellness, environmental and community enhancement, education (STEM) and arts and culture. The NV Energy Foundation is funded by NV Energy, not its customers.
In northern Nevada, nearly $1.2 million in grants was provided to 88 nonprofit organizations including Arts for All Nevada, Envirolution, Comstock Foundation for History and Culture, Holland Project, Domestic Violence Resource Center and Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program Inc.
In southern Nevada, more than $2 million in grants was provided to 80 nonprofit organizations including Grant A Gift of Autism Foundation, Three Square, Friends of Nevada Wilderness, DISCOVERY Children’s Museum, Neon Museum, Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada and HELP of Southern Nevada.
To learn more about the NV Energy Foundation or how to apply for grants visit https://www.nvenergy.com/about-nvenergy/community/foundation.
Employees also donated nearly $575,000 through the company's annual United Way employee giving campaign.
