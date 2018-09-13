RENO -- NV Energy has expanded its renewable energy options for customers with new incentives for solar-integrated storage. These incentives are available to customers who have installed, or plan to install, solar at their home or business.
Energy storage systems allow energy that is produced at one time to be captured and used later. These systems can offset peak demand for electricity, provide backup or uninterrupted power, help avoid investments by NV Energy in traditional generation assets and improve grid operations.
“We are excited to support our customers who want additional options when it comes to how they use energy,” said Pat Egan, Senior Vice President of Customer Operations for NV Energy. “Our new solar-integrated storage incentives are just one of the ways NV Energy is delivering modern solutions to support the changing needs of our customers.”
There are different incentive levels available based on whether the customer is residential or commercial, the size of the storage project, and if the customer is on a time-of-use rate. The incentive amounts step down every time $1 million of incentives has been reserved for both commercial and residential customers.
These programs were established by Senate Bill 145, which was approved by the 2017 Nevada Legislature, and recently approved by the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada.
For more information, or to apply for a battery storage incentive, please visit nvenergy.com/storage.
