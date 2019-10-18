ELY – An oil exploration company is planning to drill in White Pine County, and the Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments for an Environmental Assessment.
Western Oil Exploration Co. of Las Vegas has proposed drilling an exploration oil well on an existing lease in Newark Valley, about 40 miles west of Ely. The company’s application was filed in March 2018.
About 3.5 acres of land would be disturbed, with access reached from existing roads. The area is winter range for pronghorn antelope but only about one one-thousandth of their habitat would be affected.
The 30-day public comment period concludes Nov. 15.
Written comments should be sent to the Bristlecone Field Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301 Attn: Stacy Holt or fax them to Holt at 775-289-1910. Submit comments electronically at slholt@blm.gov.
