Old Timey Ice Cream now in Elko

ELKO -- Old Timey Ice Cream -- a mobile food vendor specializing in bubble waffles, ice cream, and cotton candy -- has joined the Elko Area Chamber.

The vendor has an old-fashioned ice cream maker that is powered by an antique 1 1/2 horsepower John Deere "hit and miss" engine.

"While we don't make all of our own ice cream, we do make specialty flavors like watermelon sorbet that is made with fresh watermelon and no preservative," said owner Jennifer Morreale.

Another favorite is homemade cookies and cream.

"We also make fresh waffle cones, as well as bubble waffles, which are a dessert waffle that can be topped with fresh berries, ice cream, whipped cream, and our special waffle sauce," she said. "Our cotton candy is available by special order anytime for special events like birthdays and weddings, and we make most of our gourmet flavors ourselves."

