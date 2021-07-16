 Skip to main content
Old Timey Ice Cream now in Elko
Old Timey Ice Cream now in Elko

Old Timey Ice Cream

From left: Zachary Coumbs, McKadee Coumbs, owner Jennifer Morreale, Chamber Ambassador Sarah Massie and Chamber board member Shirley Alen-Kellerman.

Pictured left to right is Zachary and McKadee Coumbs, my son and daughter-in-law, who will often travel from Winnemucca to provide service with a smile at larger events, along with owner Jennifer Morreale. My husband John is not pictured, but he's our ice cream engineerr and can often be found tinkering with the John Deere to make sure it's running smoothly. We have lots of big plans for our little business, and we look forward to bringing delicious treats to Elko County!

 SUBMITTED

ELKO -- Old Timey Ice Cream -- a mobile food vendor specializing in bubble waffles, ice cream, and cotton candy -- has joined the Elko Area Chamber.

The vendor has an old-fashioned ice cream maker that is powered by an antique 1 1/2 horsepower John Deere "hit and miss" engine.

"While we don't make all of our own ice cream, we do make specialty flavors like watermelon sorbet that is made with fresh watermelon and no preservative," said owner Jennifer Morreale.

Another favorite is homemade cookies and cream.

"We also make fresh waffle cones, as well as bubble waffles, which are a dessert waffle that can be topped with fresh berries, ice cream, whipped cream, and our special waffle sauce," she said. "Our cotton candy is available by special order anytime for special events like birthdays and weddings, and we make most of our gourmet flavors ourselves."

