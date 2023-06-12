OWYHEE – A retirement celebration dinner was held at the Owyhee Combined School for retirees Robin Egan, Debra Shaffer-Small and Rosalie Woods.

A potluck was held and a large number of staff and community members attended. The retirees received gifts, flowers and appreciation plaques from the Elko County School District.

After graduating from Boise State University, Egan began her career at Owyhee in 1995 as a kindergarten teacher under the direction of Principal Gloria Jim. She was moved from the kindergarten class to teach the fourth grade. During her tenure, Egan has taught all elementary classes with the exception of first grade math. Her classes have distinguished themselves, earning writing awards and other high honors.

One of Egan’s classes scored 55.6% proficient in writing, while the state as a whole scored 46.8%. A first for the school, this achievement demonstrates our school motto, “Believe, Achieve and Succeed in Life.” Then Principal Teola Blossom said the accomplishment was due to hard work, belief and the dedication of the Owyhee Combined School staff and students.

Egan worked alongside Lori Rhoden and Brian Lewis in the Booster Club to bring many upgrades and improvements to the school. She also served as a volleyball, track and cheer coach in her years at Owyhee Combined School. After 28 years of teaching and coaching, Egan plans to concentrate on her crafting business and spending time with her family.

Shaffer-Small began as the librarian in 2007 with Principal Teola Blossom and soon was upgraded to Media Specialist. She has provided many services to the school including being in charge of students’ Chromebooks and supplies, troubleshooting Internet issues, hosting book fairs, and setting up reading weeks, including scheduling visiting authors and themed dress up days. The book fairs generated many thousands of dollars to purchase books and supplies for our library.

She has also given her time to mentor new staff members and help with their adjustment to the school and community. Shaffer-Small plans to move closer to her family and spend more time with her grandchildren.

Woods started out as a substitute teacher for the school and fell in love with the area. She began teaching Special Education in 2002 with Principal Gwen Anne Thacker. She and Barbara Pete worked hard to establish a quality special education program at the school.

Woods transitioned to teach third grade and has worked to prepare the students for upper elementary. She also taught fourth grade and a fifth and sixth grade split class, giving her the experience necessary to get the students ready for their transition to upper elementary.

Throughout her teaching career, Woods also assisted as a class advisor, with fundraising efforts at school events and participated in various school parades. Woods plans to spend more time with her family and continue attending rodeos.

Good luck to our retirees, they will be missed. Thank you to the staff and community for showing your support, especially Tierra Darling for coordinating the celebration dinner with the assistance of Erika Zundel and Linda Grunwald. Included was a PowerPoint presentation by Myrna Hilderbrand highlighting the careers of the retirees.