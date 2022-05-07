People’s Choice Nurse: Tami Baumann

Tami Baumann has been helping Elko County for countless years in many different roles. Since the start of the pandemic she has been helping on the front lines of testing and setting up mass vaccination PODs in Elko, Wendover, Carlin and Jackpot. Tami is truly a light of hope for Elko County.

“From a really young age, I knew I wanted to be a nurse,” said Tamara Baumann, APRN, who serves as director of clinical services for Nevada Health Centers, the state’s largest community health center program and operator of Elko Family Medical and Dental Center in Elko.

Tamara – or Tami, as she’s known to friends and colleagues – is a native Nevadan raised in Winnemucca, and her love for healthcare blossomed via an unassuming connection to her father’s volunteer work in emergency services.

“Dad was a volunteer EMT on the local ambulance, and when he was out on a call he’d take us kids to the hospital and we’d hang out at the nurses’ station until he got back …or until mom could pick us up. Chatting with the nurses and watching them work, watching them help people in need, that’s where it started.”

In 2022, Tami celebrates 30 years as a registered nurse, a journey that began in 1992 at Northern Nevada Community College (NNCC) in Elko.

“I originally planned to apply to nursing school at Boise State, but I remember one of the program counselors telling me, ‘You’re going to be one of 400; this list is very long.’ After that, I decided to set my sights on community colleges in my home state, and I discovered the NNCC program.”

“NNCC was the first college that accepted me,” said Tami, “and I was there for two years. It was wonderful. I couldn’t have asked for a better training experience.”

When asked about her education, she was reminded how dutiful and diligent her nursing professors were. “It was a very strict program, very regimented. We couldn’t have a scruff on our shoes, and we had to wear blue-striped dresses with white aprons. We had to pay close attention and were always expected to know what we were doing – to be prepared.”

Despite what she describes as a very rigorous program, in hindsight, she wouldn’t change a thing. “That experience shaped me into the professional nurse I am today.”

Since those formative days in Elko, Tami has made incredible strides in her chosen field. She landed in Harbor UCLA’s prestigious Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner Program, where she trained alongside some of the nation’s most skilled clinicians in obstetrics and gynecology. She went on to earn a master’s degree in midwifery from Philadelphia University and is now one class way from completing her post-master’s certification from the University of Nevada, Reno.

“When I was in nursing school, I really loved doing rotations in OB care,” she said. She’s since held women’s health roles in her hometown of Winnemucca, as well as Carson City, Reno, Las Vegas and Elko.

“In Elko, I worked with Dr. Beale to provide services to women in the community, and more recently I’ve had the chance to help Elkoans navigate the COVID-19 pandemic through testing and vaccination clinics coordinated in partnership with the county.”

On behalf of Nevada Health Centers, which holds a public health contract with Elko County, Tami was instrumental in coordinating several pod-style vaccination events to bring COVID vaccines to those who wanted them. She also played a significant role in standing up Nevada Health Centers’ testing capabilities, as well as training local leadership and providers on how to run and manage these types of services.

“What really stood out to me was the collaboration we had with Elko County,” Tami stated. “It was their willingness to work with us – to figure things out – that provided the framework to be successful in responding to Elko’s needs.” At the outset of the pandemic, a lot of the key infrastructure to ramp up testing and vaccination wasn’t readily available. Special freezers, nursing staff, and COVID-19-specific testing equipment had to be put in place, and it took a concerted effort from a dedicated team to make it happen.

“After a few weeks of working with Elko County leaders I knew our relationship was going to be good. I also had a lot of previous experience putting on vaccination pods in western Nevada during the H1N1 flu pandemic, so I felt confident in my abilities to replicate those types of events for COVID-19. I knew we had to plan; I knew what it would take. It was a natural fit for me.”

As COVID cases have receded in Elko and across the nation, Tami expressed gratitude for her role in helping out the community. “It was busy, but it was something we needed to do to help the people that call Elko home.”

Now, she continues to visit Elko regularly, focusing her efforts on Elko’s Title X reproductive services program, educating the community about its benefits, and making sure local clinical staff are continually up to speed on their responsibilities.

After 30 years in nursing, Tami is clear-eyed about what the future holds for her and her husband, Jim.

“My husband is from the Elko area and we have discussed moving back permanently to the community to be closer to family and to reconnect with our rural roots.” Tami and her husband also love the outdoors and know that Elko offers a range of possibilities for those who seek fresh air and sunshine. “I love to run, hike, water ski, snowshoe, and camp. My husband and I are both very outdoorsy people, and Elko has such beautiful mountains and easy access to the things we love doing.”

Nevada Health Centers proudly stands in support of Tami Baumann as its nominee for Elko’s Nurses: The Heart of Healthcare recognition. More broadly, we thank all who have invested their time, energy, and compassion in the pursuit of a career in nursing, in Elko and throughout the Silver State.

Josh Charlebois is director of organizational communications at Nevada Health Centers.

