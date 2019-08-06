Polar bear “plastic surgery”

ELKO – An Elko icon is currently undergoing major repair.
Polar bear Plexiglas statues adorn both the east and west sides of the Commercial Casino. The bears are regal — yet ragged — reminders of a bygone era when the Matys Brothers performed onstage.
The much-loved bears have been bedecked with berets during the National Basque Festival and duded up in cowboy hats at rodeo time. The bears have also been targeted by mischievous souls, and “Western legend” has it that they have been shot more than once with arrows and bullets.
This summer they are getting much-needed attention.
“We just started working on them,” said Dave Zornes, Northern Star Casinos CEO.
“The bears are handmade,” said Nevada Advertising employee Roger Pluckett. “We’re stripping them here on site because the bears cannot be removed due to their fragileness.”
The two artificial bears represent the real “White King,” a stuffed polar bear housed in a glass case inside the casino. The gigantic bruin is rumored to be the largest on record at 2,200 pounds.
Puckett said the bear on the east side of the building is in the worst shape.
“Everybody notices the bears, especially when you start working on them.” Puckett said. “You get people going by taking pictures on their cellphones.”
The amount of time that repairs will take is “up in the air” because workers have to assess their condition as they peel off the old paint with a putty knife. Nevada Advertising also has other jobs going at the same time.
Painters have been working on the exterior of the building for several weeks. Renovation costs are expected to exceed the $50,000 in matching grant money from the City of Elko’s Storefront Improvement Program.
Zornes hopes the project will be completed in the next two weeks. The company is waiting on a permit from the Nevada Department of Transportation so that they can block off part of Idaho Street while workers complete the repairs on the north side of the building.
“Our guys are [also] going to be painting the parking lot side” of the building, Zornes said.
This was not in the original budget.
When complete, all four sides of the historic structure will have a fresh, new look. Zornes said they also plan to work on the old signs, some of which are neon.
“Our problem with some of those signs is that they are so old that I have got to rewire some of them,” Zornes said. “We fix them, then they go back out.”
According to Zornes, parts of the Commercial are more than 150 years old.
Zornes said the company is planning on making some changes to the interior later in the year.
“I would like to see this [building] back in service,” said Rudy Romero, a construction worker on the painting job. “It is such a historic place.”
