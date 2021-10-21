Poutine, poppers and pizza –popular picks at Stray Dog

ELKO – What’s for dinner? At the Stray Dog Pub and Café, diners have a wide variety of appetizers and main courses to choose from. A select trio of treats provides a true taste diversion.

The Famous George Pizza is on the menu because of George Fennemore, a Barrick Gold Corp. employee. When Fennemore began eating at the Stray Dog in the 1990s, he had the cook compose a pizza with his favorite ingredients. The combination was popular and placed on the menu.

The story is one of appetite and amour, as Fennemore met his wife at the Stray Dog when she walked in one day and asked who the “George” of pizza fame was. As it was, Fennemore was sitting right there, and the owner introduced them. It was love at first sight for Fennemore. The two dated and finally married.

“Our George pizza is one of our most popular items,” owner Mike Reynolds said.

The pizza is topped with pesto sauce, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella.