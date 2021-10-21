Poutine, poppers and pizza –popular picks at Stray Dog

ELKO – What’s for dinner? At the Stray Dog Pub and Café, diners have a wide variety of appetizers and main courses to choose from. A select trio of treats provides a true taste diversion.
The Famous George Pizza is on the menu because of George Fennemore, a Barrick Gold Corp. employee. When Fennemore began eating at the Stray Dog in the 1990s, he had the cook compose a pizza with his favorite ingredients. The combination was popular and placed on the menu.
The story is one of appetite and amour, as Fennemore met his wife at the Stray Dog when she walked in one day and asked who the “George” of pizza fame was. As it was, Fennemore was sitting right there, and the owner introduced them. It was love at first sight for Fennemore. The two dated and finally married.
“Our George pizza is one of our most popular items,” owner Mike Reynolds said.
The pizza is topped with pesto sauce, pepperoni, black olives and mozzarella.
Poutine, a dish that originated in Quebec, Canada, is a hit with the Canadian mining clientele, as well as other adventurous diners. An unusual combination of ingredients, a hardy helping of poutine includes French fries, cheese curds and brown gravy. Besides being a symbol of Québécois culture and pride, the dish has grown in popularity in the Northeastern United States.
“Oh, my God, it’s amazing,” owner Colette Reynolds said. “We are the only ones in town that have this.”
The Stray Dog also serves a new take on the original popper appetizer.
“We don’t fry anything here,” Mike said. “We use fresh jalapeños, and they are cut in half. Then we put an Asiago cheese filling in them, and they are baked. These are like little jalapeño boats.”
Mike said that all of the food at the Stray Dog is baked.
“It makes it a little healthier,” Colette said.
The Stray Dog has been around since 1996, and Mike has owned it for the past 16 years.
“A lot of geologists hang out here,” Mike said. “They like the beers we carry. We have a lot that nobody else has. We carry Guinness and a sour beer on tap. It’s called Monk’s Flemish Sour Ale.”
In all, the Stray Dog carries 20 beers on tap and 20 different types of bottled beer.
“I like to say we have the best beer selection in town,” Mike said.