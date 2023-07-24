We learned in school that Thomas Edison was the father of the light bulb, phonograph and movie films, three things that have changed our quality of life for the better. But, as with all famous inventors, there were some roads that he probably shouldn’t have gone down and one of them was Edison’s belief that the electrically powered car was the thing of the future.

That was back in 1901 when he spent a tidy sum trying to perfect the nickel-iron battery for transportation. It is an interesting fact that back then more vehicles were produced using electric motors than those using a gasoline powered engine. Although the lead-acid battery, the heavy block we use to start our cars today, was available, Edison had the idea of a new battery using nickel which had a significantly higher energy density — just the thing to power your electric buggy around town.

His new battery could also be charged in half the time over and over again without any loss in power capability. Compare that with a Tesla battery’s expected life today of only 1,500 battery charge cycles (five years) and the Edison cell doesn’t look too bad. Unfortunately his battery only produced 1.20 volts per cell and struggled greatly during cold weather. With the advent of the four stroke Otto-engine and gasoline stations springing up on every corner, the curtain slowly rang down on Edison’s vision of an electrically powered republic.

Fast forward 120 years to the present and it looks like we have come full circle. Electric cars powered by strong battery systems seem to be in our future — that is once the bugs get solved. Most of today’s all-electric vehicles use lithium-ion batteries to drive the 600 or more horsepower motor as found on the Tesla–S and as we know the key to the success of such a system is the range the car can drive without running out somewhere on the interstate. Electric car batteries must be compact, capable of recharging quickly and regularly, and also house plenty of power to get you where you want to go.

The other battery type commonly used beside lithium ion is the nickel-metal hybrid and you usually find these on cars like the Toyota Prius and Honda Insight. But there are some disadvantages associated with these batteries when compared to lithium-ion types such as lower energy density, meaning they store less energy per unit of weight or volume and as you can guess, this translates to reduced driving distance between charging. They also have a higher self-discharge rate than lithium-ion batteries, which says they will lose a more significant portion of their stored energy when not in use.

Are there any other battery types on the horizon? The answer is yes, such as the sodium-sulfur battery that we covered in this column August 2021.

The best vehicle battery should have a high voltage per cell and low weight density. That’s why automakers love lithium because it displays a high 3.6 volts per cell and has a density comparable to pine wood. Why is higher voltage better? Because, as Detroit found out in 1955, when American cars switched from 6 volts to 12 volt systems changing to 12v cuts the amperage load in half, allowing a vast savings in the thickness of copper wires used in the automobile and as we know, less copper equals more profit.

Low weight density is obvious, the less you have to lug the more your range will be. What about aluminum batteries? The most abundant metal in the earth crust is aluminum – hasn’t anybody looked into this?

A team of researchers from the Georgia Tech, led by professor Matthew McDowell, is using aluminum foil to create batteries with high energy density and great stability as detailed in the recent edition of the journal Nature Communications, could enable electric vehicles to run longer on a single charge and would be cheaper to manufacture and, as they claim, have a positive impact on the environment.

“We are always looking for batteries with higher energy density, which would enable electric vehicles to drive for longer distances on a charge,” McDowell said. “It’s interesting that we can use aluminum as a battery material, because it’s cost-effective, highly recyclable, and easy to work with.” The idea of making batteries with the metal is not new as the military looked into such systems back in the 1970s but abandoned the idea because the aluminum fractures and fails within a few charge-discharge cycles.

The team decided to take a different approach. Instead of using pure aluminum in the foils used to make the battery, they added small amounts of other materials to the aluminum to create foils with particular “microstructures,” or arrangements of different materials. They tested over 100 different materials to understand how they would behave in batteries.

“We needed to incorporate a material that would address aluminum’s fundamental issues as a battery anode,” said Yuhgene Liu, a Ph.D. student in McDowell’s lab and first author on the paper. “Our new aluminum foil anode demonstrated markedly improved performance and stability when implemented in solid-state batteries, as opposed to conventional lithium-ion batteries.”

“The initial success of these aluminum foil anodes presents a new direction for discovering other potential battery materials,” Liu said. “This hopefully opens pathways for reimagining a more energy-optimized and cost-effective battery cell architecture.”