ELKO — Lee Gurr and James Winer, with Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team, recently attended the Coldwell Banker Generation Blue International Business Conference held at the MGM Conference Center in Las Vegas.
The Generation Blue Experience brought together over 10,000 international members of the Coldwell Banker and Realogy system for intensive professional development programs and an awards ceremony.
“It’s essential to embrace and understand the newest trends, technologies and best practices so that we can continue to serve as trusted real estate advisors and professionals,” said Winer. “That’s why we appreciate being a part of the expansive, international Coldwell Banker network. We were able to exchange ideas with our colleagues and industry experts to stay on top of the latest information, which in turn helps us provide counsel to today’s buyers and sellers.”
Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty is located at 700 Idaho Street in Elko and 114 Tonka Lane in Spring Creek. They can be reached at 775-738-4078 or 775-738-9866.
They are on the web at www.CBElko.com. Coldwell Banker Algerio/Q-Team Realty has been an affiliate of the Coldwell Banker System for 27 years.
