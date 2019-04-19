ELKO — Century 21 Gold West Realty announced that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Erica Quintero, Realtor and broker salesperson, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored her with the coveted Century 21 Masters Diamond Award.
Diamond level status is awarded to a C21 sales affiliate who has met high figure sales production standards within a calendar year. The sales affiliate also receives a personal invitation to attend the annual Century 21 Top Agent Retreat. Quintero is also included in the Top 30 agents in the Rocky Mountain Region. She recently obtained her broker salesperson license and also handles new agent training and mentorship for Century 21 Gold West Realty team.
“Erica places her real estate knowledge and driven personality into her everyday business, helping to make her clients feel at ease when helping them with their real estate transactions. She is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Elko community and a major contributor to the overall success of Century 21 Gold West Realty and the Century 21 System as a whole,”” said Gary Morfin, broker/owner of Century 21 Gold West Realty.
“It is truly an honor to receive the Masters Diamond Award and be recognized among such talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals. Real estate is my passion and I find it so rewarding to meet such great people in our community and assist with their largest asset – a home,” said Quintero.
Century 21 Gold West Realty is a full-service brokerage located at 393 12th St. Each office is independently owned and operated. Quintero can be reached at 775-397-2379.
