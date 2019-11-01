ELKO – Elko has shown an appreciation for crafts and other
handmade treasures in voting for the “Reader’s Choice Awards.” Kerby Lane has been chosen to receive five awards.
“We started Oct. 1 of 2017,” Kerby Lane owner Tosha Kerby said. “I love to craft and I just started doing a few classes a week. We always stayed full and I never thought to expand.”
Then her husband quit his mining job and she was temporarily laid off from hers. They decided it was a good time to grow the business.
Formerly located in the Terraces, Kerby sought out a more visible retail location and found it in the mall near Family Dollar. The store reopened last year on Mountain City Highway.
Kerby and her mother, Veronica Bullock, teach workshops and host creative parties. The shop has also expanded into more retail with Kerby selling supplies and handmade items.
Kerby Lane received two gold awards this year, one for “Best Family Recreation Business” and one for “Best Consignment Shop.” The business also won two silver awards for “Best Furniture and Home Décor” and for “Best Place to Buy a Unique Gift.” One bronze award was bestowed upon the company for “Best Customer Service, Retail.”
Besides classes, Kerby books bridal showers, birthday parties, Christmas parties and other events for people who want to offer a participatory experience for their friends. Most classes require no experience whatsoever.
Kerby hopes to expand her offerings as time goes by. She sells handmade earrings, wood-burned décor and other crafts that may eventually become the subject matter in future classes.
“The owners are amazing,” Sarah Davis-Halton said about her experience making a throw a couple of weeks ago. “I’m not crafty at all and I learned how to make a blanket in just a few hours. It’s so much fun and great to do with friends and family. I will definitely be back for more classes.”
