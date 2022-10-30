 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Readers' Choice: Award-winning shopping outside of department stores

Award-winning shopping outside of department stores

Real Deals assistant manager Crystal White and owner Christina Walsh assist shoppers with custom orders and finding items to fit their desired aesthetics.

 CODY BOYER, Elko Daily Correspondent

ELKO – Real Deals owners Craig and Christina Walsh carefully crafted and curated a collection of items not readily available in Elko, winning a Readers’ Choice award for Best Furniture Store and Home Décor.

As local entrepreneurs, they bought the business in the East End Mall a year ago and a lot of time and energy went into making sure they had a store and brand that stood out from the rest.

Christina said she really wanted to bring the community things most shoppers weren’t able to walk into any other store and get that day.

“We changed it up so there is a lot more product with more variety and range,” she explained. We want to fit every budget, with things you can’t find in Elko. We want to fill all the niches and budgets you have here.”

The quaint shop also offers a wide array of choices from fashion to kitchen gadgets. Offering items you often must travel out of town for or rely on major internet retailers to purchase, “Real Deals” gives people a selection of options sure to fit every budget.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

With things like furniture, shoes, and the latest in kitchen gadgets, Real Deals can fulfill any kind of need you may have. Christina said, “We really pride ourselves on having the best customer service, that everyone is happy when we leave.”

“We are getting a van to offer delivery or custom gift baskets, much like flower delivery. We offer free gift wrapping. We want to make it so you can come in, give us a budget and theme and we can take care of it for you.”

With the calming atmosphere and carefully selected items available you are sure to find something for everyone.

As another first-year business receiving a Readers’ Choice Award, “Real Deals” proves they have what it takes to catch the eye of the community to earn such a great honor as an Elko favorite.

Whether you are looking to expand your kitchen tools to create the new unique trends in food, or the perfect accessory to decorate a drab corner of the house, everyone can find something to fit their own aesthetic and budget without getting one of thousands on the shelf of local big box stores.

“Real Deals” lives up to their name and will exceed expectations for all shoppers.

