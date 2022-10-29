Readers' Choice: Freedom Tattoo

ELKO -- Many new businesses face hardships in the first few years after opening. Local business owners Phil and Kristen Nichols of Freedom Tattoo refuse to conform to the status quo. Four months after opening shop in 2021 they received their first Reader’s Choice Award and now, a year later, they nabbed a second one for Best Tattoo Artist.

While tattoos were once viewed as a less than favorable thing, by today’s standards it is more like buying a new piece to hang above the mantle. Local artist Phil has been tattooing professionally for two years, and in that time has made a strong foothold in the community on where to go for the next tattoo.

The couple run a small shop together as sole proprietors at 1094 Lamoille Highway. Many people drive right past if they don’t know what they’re looking for.

A longtime member of the community, you can spot Freedom Artwork’s mural in downtown Elko, as well as forever etched into the arms and hearts of many locals. While many businesses struggle to get people in the door in the infancy of developing, Phil talks about how good word of mouth has been for him.

“I haven’t really done much marketing on the shop,” he said. “I started out slowly tattooing friends. Then another friend showed up, and another. Once I started taking vacations from my normal job to tattoo we decided it was time to make the jump.”

With the intimidation of it being on someone forever, Phil really worked to perfect his craft before launching a full-time tattoo business. The dedication to it really paid off as more and more people flock to his chair, operating six days a week.

Local businesses fight to keep money local. Phil tries to keep customers here by focusing on the community.

“I have always tried to stay humble, work hard, treat people well and make my place comfortable for everyone,” he Nichols explained in his shop. “If the community of Elko and the people feel I’m the best it’s great. I like to keep the head and ego out of it and just focus on the work itself. To see someone emotional over their art is the best feeling.”

Freedom Tattoo offers a safe, calm and worry-free place for anyone looking for their first tattoo, or to touch up an existing one. Phil and wife Kristen want to make your forever artwork something you can love for years to come.