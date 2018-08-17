ELKO — Total Eyecare has announced the winners of its 2018 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest.
Drs. Robert Colon, Kurt Alleman and Colby Curtis host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.
Reading and works of art both require good vision and the optometrists at Total Eyecare stress the need for an eye exam every year for growing boys and girls to catch potential problems early.
Leila and Nathan took first and second places in the pre-school/kindergarten category. Emmalee and Justice won the first-second grade category. Third-fourth grade winners were Elliott and Makayla. Zach and Carter won at the fifth-sixth grade level.
First place winners received a $25 gift certificate at Total Eyecare and a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses. Second place winners received a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.