Reading contest

Drs. Colby Curtis, Robert Colon and Kurt Alleman pose with five of the eight winners of Total Eyecare's summer reading contest.

ELKO — Total Eyecare has announced the winners of its 2018 Summer Reading Program Coloring Contest.

Drs. Robert Colon, Kurt Alleman and Colby Curtis host the contest every year in conjunction with the Elko County Library to encourage kids to keep their minds active over the summer.

Reading and works of art both require good vision and the optometrists at Total Eyecare stress the need for an eye exam every year for growing boys and girls to catch potential problems early.

Leila and Nathan took first and second places in the pre-school/kindergarten category. Emmalee and Justice won the first-second grade category. Third-fourth grade winners were Elliott and Makayla. Zach and Carter won at the fifth-sixth grade level.

First place winners received a $25 gift certificate at Total Eyecare and a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses. Second place winners received a pair of RayBan Junior sunglasses.

