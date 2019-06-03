LAS VEGAS -- A company that owns the Nugget and Red Garter casinos in West Wendover announced it has purchased the Red Lion in Elko.
Maverick Gaming took control of the Red Lion Casino, Gold Country Casino and High Desert Inn on Monday.
"With this acquisition we have increased our position in Northern Nevada to four casinos with inventory nearing 1200 hotel rooms, and over 1500 slot machines,” said Eric Persson, majority owner of Maverick Gaming. “We intend to acquire more assets in Northern Nevada in the near future.”
The Red Lion was built 36 years ago by Tod McClaskey. The properties were purchased in 2006 by the Navegante Group of Las Vegas.
Maverick Gaming was founded by gaming industry veterans Eric Persson, who previously served as Global SR Vice President of Slots at Las Vegas Sands; and Justin Beltram, former Vice President of Slots at Bellagio and Marina Bay Sands. Together they bring more than 30 years of gaming experience spanning markets around the world, including the Las Vegas Strip (Venetian, Palazzo, Bellagio), Macau (Sands China Limited), Singapore (Marina Bay Sands), and many regional markets in North America.
The company isn’t finished expanding.
“With this acquisition complete, our team will now shift its focus to Washington where we are hopeful we will close both the Nevada Gold purchase as well as the Great American Gaming purchase in June of this year.”
After those purchases Maverick will have approximately 1,500 slot machines, 200 table games and 1,200 hotel rooms nationwide.
