ELKO – The rental market in Elko and Spring Creek is strong, although there are more houses coming up for rent likely from the impact of the joint venture of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Goldcorp Corp. and recent layoffs.
“One of the things I am seeing is that people who didn’t have a lot of notice are renting their homes,” said broker Sandy Wakefield of Sandy’s Castles. “If they are moving to other areas they need someone to cover their mortgages right away.”
She said the majority of those new home listings are rented within three weeks.
Wakefield said, however, that no one has told her they were laid off, rather that they were transferred or felt it was time to move.
Wakefield, who handles mainly house rentals in Elko County but also home sales, said duplexes are a little harder to rent than single homes but are staying rented. People want houses after renting apartments so they can have a yard and their own space, she said.
Rental rates are not going up or down at this point, Wakefield said.
Apartment rentals also are holding their own.
“We really haven’t seen changes in the market,” said Lucy Martinez, property manager for the Ruby Vista complex on Jennings Way. “We are not completely full but at a good capacity.”
Ruby Vista apartments are upscale, with the lowest rental rate $1,599 per month for a two-bedroom, two-bath. There are furnished and unfurnished apartments.
The Monte Carlo Apartments are “pretty full,” and those who move out are leaving to buy houses, not because of layoffs, said Megan Poore, resident manager of the complex off North Fifth Street. There are fewer than five vacancies for 176 units.
She said rental rates are stable, with a three-bedroom with two full baths renting for $1,030 a month and two-bedroom apartments $920 without washer and dryer and $950 with them. One-bedroom apartments are on long-term lease and not available.
Cathy Rich at Parkway Apartments on Spruce Road said Parkway is “doing really well,” and there has been no impact from the mine layoffs. “We haven’t lost any renters.”
She said, however, some renters are trying to sell their homes and rent instead because they aren’t sure about their jobs.
Parkway is at 100 percent capacity but five will become vacant at the end of the month. Three of those are rented already.
Rich said Parkway raised rents so that a three-bedroom is now $985 a month, and a small two-bedroom is $895. The small ones are without dining rooms.
At the Villas at Riverside, leasing agent Ciera Lupercio said that “so far only a couple of people had to leave due to the mining merger. We’re not totally full because we have a couple of one-bedrooms available.”
She said there will be larger units available in July, however. The complex has 156 units, but 11 of them in one of the buildings are for sale as condos rather than as rentals.
“We’re holding steady on renting. We ran a special a couple of months ago,” Lupercio said, referring to an offer of a lower rent of $1,195 per month for a three-bedroom with a one-year lease. The normal rate is $1,295 for a three-bedroom. A one-bedroom is $975 a month.
Barrick and Newmont have formed a joint venture called Nevada Gold Mines that is expected to be completed by June 30. In advance, the JV eliminated 130 positions in late May, but transferred 60 employees to new positions or locations, for a net layoff of 70.
Earlier this year, Newmont laid off roughly 120 workers because of economic impacts from an earthen slide at the Gold Quarry pit and economic setbacks at the Emigrant Mine.
Separate from the joint venture, Hecla Mining announced on June 9 the suspension of operations at its Hollister underground gold and silver mine in northern Elko County. The company laid off 56 workers.
