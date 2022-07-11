 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ross Dress For Less to help local kids learn

Boys & Girls Club

ELKO – Every year, nearly four million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”

Beginning July 30, customers in Elko can make a monetary contribution at their local Ross Dress for Less location during checkout to be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko, through August 21.

“For the eighth year in a row, Ross Stores is very excited the annual Help Local Kids Learn in-store campaign for the Boys & Girls Clubs. This back-to-school campaign will directly help kids at local Clubs across the country. BGCA and Ross’ strong partnership of many years is rooted in our shared commitment to help young people reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens,” said Fred Shuey, Senior Vice President of Ross Stores.

Ross will match the first $400,000 raised, and 100% of the funds raised at each store will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs, with 80% being directed to a Club in the community.

People are also reading…

Ross is the national sponsor of BGCA’s Power Hour, a program that provides kids and teens the opportunity to do their homework in a safe place, in-person or virtually, with support from Boys & Girls Club staff. Every $5 donation helps provide one half hour of homework help for a Club youth, and $15 helps keep a kid safe after school.

