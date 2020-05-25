Ruby 360 Lodge offers luxurious getaways, stay-cations, dinners

Aside from stunning 360-degree views of the Ruby Mountains and the Lamoille Valley, Ruby 360 Lodge also offers summer getaways — both at the lodge itself and in a distinct location and venue.

“We have a fully-furnished, 24-foot yurt on our private property,” said Mike Royer. “It is solar-powered, has its own private bathroom and Sierra (Petersen) caters food out of it.”

Royer said due to coronavirus closures and stay-at-home orders, he feels people are “itching for something to do.”

“The yurt is booked every weekend through mid-August,” Royer said. “People can check online for weekday availability. I think a lot of people had other plans but had to cancel them and stay closer to home.”

Ruby 360 Lodge is also introducing a new experience for the upcoming summer; weekend dinners with a variety of activities.

Starting June 5 and taking place every Friday and Saturday night through the end of September, the lodge will offer an evening of cocktails, live music, outdoor games and gourmet food.

While the dinner takes place at 7 p.m., the festivities will kick off in the late afternoon/early evening with an hour of live music provided the Cheryl Powder Band.