Ruby 360 Lodge offers luxurious getaways, stay-cations, dinners

LAMOILLE — During a time of uncertainty, lockdowns, quarantine and seemingly no escape, an Elko County family is providing a reprieve from the “new normal.”
Ruby 360 Lodge, which opened in January 2017, is a 10,000-square-foot luxury facility, located just 10 minutes from the Lamoille Presbyterian Church at an elevation of 7,000 feet at the base of Conrad Creek — surrounded by a multitude of outdoor activities.
While the lodge was originally intended to serve as the base for Joe, Francy and Mike Royer’s Ruby Mountain Helicopter Skiing business — which was shut down on March 17 due to COVID-19 — the Royers have extended their services and intend to offer Elko County residents and travelers from far and wide other unique experiences.
“Not a lot of people know it’s here. This will be only our third summer of business,” Mike Royer said. “The lodge is awesome, and there are some beautiful sunsets.”
Aside from stunning 360-degree views of the Ruby Mountains and the Lamoille Valley, Ruby 360 Lodge also offers summer getaways — both at the lodge itself and in a distinct location and venue.
“We have a fully-furnished, 24-foot yurt on our private property,” said Mike Royer. “It is solar-powered, has its own private bathroom and Sierra (Petersen) caters food out of it.”
Royer said due to coronavirus closures and stay-at-home orders, he feels people are “itching for something to do.”
“The yurt is booked every weekend through mid-August,” Royer said. “People can check online for weekday availability. I think a lot of people had other plans but had to cancel them and stay closer to home.”
Ruby 360 Lodge is also introducing a new experience for the upcoming summer; weekend dinners with a variety of activities.
Starting June 5 and taking place every Friday and Saturday night through the end of September, the lodge will offer an evening of cocktails, live music, outdoor games and gourmet food.
While the dinner takes place at 7 p.m., the festivities will kick off in the late afternoon/early evening with an hour of live music provided the Cheryl Powder Band.
A full-service bar will also be available nightly during the weekend dinners, along with light hors d'oeuvres.
Outdoor games will include Giant Jenga, Cornhole and life-sized Connect 4.
At dinner — offering indoor and outdoor seating — guests will be treated to a plated salad and and a main course: options including steak, lamb, salmon or a vegetarian alternative.
All food will be prepared by Francy Royer and Sierra Petersen, who have a combined 60 years of culinary experience and knowledge.
"I want the experience to be very intimate, high-ambiance — you're in nature — and the food will be fresh, full of flavor and delicious," Petersen said. "I think it will be the best date night in Elko County."
The dinner will close with Francy’s choice of a dessert and an extensive list of selections for a glass of wine by a scenic outdoor fire pit and hot tub.
“It is a really cool spot. We want everyone to come and check it out,” Royer said. “It will be a fun atmosphere with great food. My mom and Sierra have a reputation of cooking high-quality food and using the best, freshest ingredients.”
Following dinner, 10 rooms will be available to rent Friday and Saturday nights through the summer.
While the Royers encourage everyone to partake in Ruby 360 Lodge’s room rentals, yurt stays, summer vacations, dinners, weddings and other parties — space is limited.
“The dinners are reservation only and limited to 16 people, and people should the check the availability of the rooms and the yurt,” said Mike Royer.
Anyone interested in a one-of-kind experience in a breathtaking location filled with awesome views, fun, family, friends and great food should visit ruby360lodge.com, email info@ruby360lodge.com or call 775-753-6867 for more information.
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-sunset.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-yurt-outside.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-lightning.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-ruby-mountain-view.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-yurt-inside.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-winter-valley-view.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-dinner-info.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-yurt-info.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-aerial-view.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-joe-francy-royer.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-hors-d'oeuvres.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-mike-royer.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-plated-salad.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-sierra-petersen-francy-royer.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-antipasto.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-cheryl-powder-band.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-spirits-01.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-dining-room-03.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-bar.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-hors-d'oeuvres-02.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-friends.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-smoked-herbs.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-sierra-petersen.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-dining-room-04.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-fresh-ingredients.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-fire-pit.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-dining-room-02.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-wine.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-dining-room-01.jpg
052620-elk-nws-ruby-360-lodge-francy-royer-sierra-petersen.jpg
