Nevada oil and gas lease sales
RENO — The Bureau of Land Management announced this week that its quarterly oil and gas lease sale in Nevada resulted in competitive bids for 19,051.53 acres.

A total of 269,184.41 acres were offered during this sale, which was in keeping with the Administration’s goals of promoting American’s Energy independence.

The combined bids from the sale brought in $70,526, which will be distributed between the federal government and Nevada.

The BLM offered 39 parcels in Elko, Eureka, Nye and White Pine counties. Federal Abstract Company had the high bid with $5 an acre for a 673.44 acre parcel.

The BLM’s policy is to promote oil and gas development if it meets the guidelines and regulations set forth by the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and other subsequent laws and policies passed by the U.S. Congress.

The sales are also in keeping with the Administration’s America First Energy Plan, which includes development of fossil fuels and coal, as well as renewable energy.

Oil and gas leases are awarded for a term of 10 years and as long thereafter as there is production of oil and gas in paying quantities. The federal government receives a royalty of 12 and one-half percent of the value of production. Each state government receives a 25 percent minimum share of the bonus bid and the royalty revenue from each lease issued in that state.

