Second generation takes the helm of Big-O Tires

ELKO – A new generation takes ownership of Big-O Tires on Aug. 1.

Tyrel Harlan and Taylore Mori are the new owners of the tire shop that also does oil changes, alignments and full-service auto repair for both diesel and gas engines.

“It’s new ownership, but same operation that everyone is used to having,” Mori said. “Nothing has changed. We’re very excited.”

“Anything you need, we’re a one-stop shop,” she said. “We’ll price match anyone if you need to, but we’re confident you’re going to get the best service and the best price when you come down here.”

A couple years ago, the business added a fully stocked inventory warehouse to avoid supply chain issues.

“We’re trying to stay cutting edge,” Harlan said, adding the store invested time and money to ensure an in-depth inventory.

It ensures “we can meet demand when there’s issues with the supply chain to keep everybody going,” he explained. “It’s better chances to get you on the road faster than our competitors by essentially being our own vendor.”

“We also added mechanical bays to make more room for more mechanics to stay up on jobs to be done,” Mori said. For customers who are unable to wait for their vehicle, loaner cars are available for them to run errands.

“We try to cater to those who come in and provide great service,” she continued. “We have great employees. It’s a fun place to be.”

Harlan said he has worked at Big-O Tire since 2008, starting as a tire technician before becoming general manager and now owner. He grew up in Elko and remembers his family being customers of Big-O when the store opened in 1988.

“It’s great that I remember coming into this store with my family as a child for them to get tires, and now to own it is remarkable,” Harlan said. “I don’t think you see that very often anywhere else.”

Mori’s father Chuck Peterson owned Big-O since May 2010. She joined the business 10 years ago.

Harlan and Mori said that both of them growing up in Elko and working at Big-O for many years has given them insight into how to serve customers and their automotive needs.

“My mom was born here. I was raised fourth-generation Elko,” Mori said. “Our family are entrepreneurs. We’ve been in the automotive business our whole lives. It’s been fun to come up and learn from my dad.”

The co-owners pointed to a close-knit crew for the business’s success, calling the team a “family.”

“Camaraderie is huge for us,” Harlan said. “It’s locally owned and family operated. Everybody who is here can rely on each other. It’s our enabling factor here.”

“It’s our motto,” Mori added. “We’re really big on family. We wouldn’t be where we’re at without our families and the support of the community. We love seeing people we grew up with and parents of people we grew up with come in.”

“It’s a fun place to work. It’s good to be part of the community. We love this town. It’s home,” she continued.

Harlan said he and Mori have a “big sense of community” and are involved as youth sports coaches. “We’re hometown and we want to keep it that way.”

“I think it’s more of a passion for the community,” Harlan said. “Everyone I service, I grew up with.”

“We love the schools and we love the community,” Mori added. "We take a lot of pride in being part of the community. It’s a great place to live. We’re very lucky to be in such a wonderful town.”