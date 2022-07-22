Sherman Dinner & Auction slated July 30

ELKO -- Please join the Elko Area Chamber for our annual fundraiser, The Sherman Dinner & Auction, on July 30, with cocktails starting at 6 p.m. and dinner served at 7 p.m. The event will include raffles, silent auction, and live auction to raise money for the historical Sherman Station.

The Sherman Dinner & Auction is an annual event and fundraiser that Elko Area Chamber hosts to raise proceeds for the maintenance of the Sherman Station as well as its surrounding schoolhouse, creamery, welding shop, and barn.

The Sherman Station was built in 1903 by Bavarian rancher Valentine Walther. While the surrounding buildings were built in 1880, it took Valentine and one additional ranch hand over seven years to build the Sherman Station. To this day it is the largest historic “log cabin” in Nevada.

Thanks to Valentine’s skilled craftsmanship, the buildings have stood the test of time; however, regular maintenance, upgrades and upkeep are necessary to preserve the historic value, beauty and to meet safety regulations.

The Sherman Station not only serves as our local visitor and information center but is also home to the oldest Chamber of Commerce in Nevada. We are hoping to raise funds to place new roofs on all the outbuildings.

Stop in at the Elko Area Chamber or call to purchase your tickets today. They are $50 per person and include catered dinner and open bar. Tables of 8 and 10 are also available. This year’s Sherman Dinner & Auction theme will be Denim and Diamonds, with catering provided by Dreez.

This event would not be possible without our amazing sponsors. Thank you PlumbLine Inc., Elko Sanitation, Nevada Gold Mines, Kinross Bald Mountain, Modern Concrete, Maverick Casino & Hotel, Nevada Health Centers, NextHome Infinity Realty and Blooming Events.

Please contact the Elko Area Chamber at 738-7135 with any questions or for more information.