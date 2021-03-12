Shopping Information

The following directory lists most retail and service businesses located in the Elko and surrounding area, but is not exhaustive. Hours of operation are subject to change.
AUTOMOTIVE/RV REPAIR
Big O Tires | 775.738.2877
Clack Automotive Repair | 775.738.8106
DC Auto | 775.389.1426
Elko Motor Company (Toyota/Jeep/Dodge) | 888.649.9761
Gallagher Ford | 775.738.3147
Gateway RV Center | 775.738.8071
H&H Automotive | 775.753.8878
Les Schwab Tire Center | 775.777.9303
Purcell Tire & Service Center | 775.738.2161
Riverton Elko (Chevrolet/GMC/Cadillac) | 775.461.2391
Ruby Mountain Injection, LLC | 775.777.0809
S&R Auto Mechanics | 775.738.5411
BEAUTY SALONS/MASSAGE/SPAS
Accelerated Medical | 775.753.7387
Awesome Touch Massage | 775.777.7985
Bronze Beauty Bar | 775.778.9929
Enhanced Beauty | 775.397.1322
Essential Balance Massage | 775.397.2259
Esthetique Medical Spa | 775.738.2555
Graffiti Salon | 775.777.9422
Great Clips | 775.753.6652
JCPenney Salon | 775.738.4060
Marpe Therapeutic Massage | 775.934.0203
Massage Therapy with Nadja | 435.616.5066
Me Time Salon & Day Spa | 775.738.7055
Reflections Styling Salon | 775.738.2990
Shears Beauty & Massage | 775.738.1776
Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute | 775.299.4778
Soothe & Smooth | 775.385.8342
Studio K Blow Dry Bar | 775.299.4707
The Mane Salon | 775.299.1221
Ulta Beauty | 775.738.5972
CHURCHES/PLACES OF WORSHIP
Calvary Baptist Church | 775.738.6840
Christ Community Church | 775.753.7512
Elko United Methodist Fellowship | 775.340.2724
First Presbyterian Church of Elko | 775.738.3430
Greater Life Church | 775.738.3982
Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church | 775.753.6749
Lighthouse Christian Fellowship | 775.778.9502
Living Stones Church | 775.299.4633
Ruby Mountain Bible Church | 775.753.6700
Spring Creek Baptist Church | 775.753.6878
St. Pauls Episcopal Church | 775.738.3264
St. Mark Lutheran Church | 775.738.5436
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Elko) | 775.738.5801, 775.738.4565, 775.777.3846
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Spring Creek) | 775.753.6288, 775.778.9866
CLOTHING/DEPARTMENT STORES
Anacabe’s Elko General Merchandise | 775.738.3295
Big 5 Sporting Goods | 775.777.2252
Boot Barn | 775.738.6865
Buckaroo Boutique | 775.934.6384
Cal Ranch | 775.753.7000
Candlelight Bridal & Prom | 775.753.9202
Family Dollar | 775.753.9153, 725.224.6990
Famous Footwear | 775.738.1005
IFA | 775.738.6233
J.C. Penney Co. | 775.738.7274
J.M. Capriola Co. | 775.738.5816
Kid to Kid | 775.777.8996
Kohl’s | 775.738.4025
Marshall’s | 775.753.7921
Maurice’s | 775.753.7257
Princess & a Redneck/C3 Uniforms | 775.777.2020
Real Deals | 775.777.9944
Ross Dress For Less | 775.738.1816
Uptown Cheapskate | 775.777.8996
Wal.Mart Supercentre | 775.778.6778
ELECTRONICS SALES & SERVICE
AT&T | 775.738.7290
Choice Wireless | 775.299.6500
GoWireless (Verizon) | 775.777.1717
Russell Cellular (Verizon) | 775.753.4202
Office Max/Office Depot | 775.777.1263
Sierra Electronics | 775.738.7422
Sonny’s Repair Shop | 775.237.2179
Stanfill Consulting | 775.777.2005
T.Mobile | 775.241.8800
Wireless Repair | 775.753.4349
FLORISTS/GREENHOUSES
Colorscapes Greenhouse | 775.753.5000
Evergreen Flower Shop | 775.738.5101
Jewels Floral Studio | 775.299.4366
LeeAnne’s Floral Designs | 775.738.4728
GIFTS/ART/SOUVENIRS
5J Music | 775.778.0484
California Interpretive Trail Center | 775.738.1849
Carlin Trend/ Rolling Rock Gallery | 775.778.0668
Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum | 775.389.1713
Custom Stained Glass | 775.738.1344
Duncan LittleCreek Gallery | 775.738.3426
Elko Area Chamber of Commerce | 775.738.7135
Elko County Art Club | 775.934.9718
Indigo - gifts that inspire | 775.778.9600
J.M. Capriola Co. | 775.738.5816
Northeastern Nevada Museum | 775.738.3418
Picture This | 775.777.7955
Princess & a Redneck | 775.777.2020
Real Deals | 775.777.9944
Red Lion Gift Shop | 775.738.2111
The Gallery in Lamoille | 775.753.6871
Western Folklife Center Gift Shop | 775.738.7508
GROCERY
Albertsons | 775.738.8016
Bonanza Produce | 775.738.8483
Khoury’s Fresh Market | 775.738.1114
Khoury’s Market Place | 775.738.9248
La Unica Market | 775.777.1480
Natural Nutrition | 775.738.8818
Raley’s Supermarket | 775.738.2777
Roy’s Market | 775.738.3173
Smith’s Food & Drug | 775.777.1333
Wal-Mart Supercentre | 775.778.6778
HEALTH, WELLNESS & FITNESS
Anytime Fitness | 775.777.1348
CB Nutrition | 775.340.2257
CrossFit Elko | 775.388.2512
Elko Strength & Fitness | 775.291.8577
Empower Fitness, Elko | 775.738.4095
Empower Fitness, Spring Creek | 775.299.4111
GNC Inc. | 775.753.8282
Genesis Home Health Services | 775.753.7626
Heartwood Wellness | 775.275.0322
In the Rough Wellness | 775.777.6480
Indigo - gifts that inspire | 775.778.9600
Last Rep Crossfit | 775.340.0135
Loyalty Brazilian Jiu.Jitsu | 775.385.4717
Natural Nutrition | 775.738.8818
NV Fitness | 775.934.1250
Performance Athletic Club | 775.738.5090
Ulta Beauty | 775.738.5972
Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness | 775.208.308.7802
JEWELRY
Adriana Jewelers | 775.777.4071
Blohm Jewelers | 775.738.8466
Carlin Trend/ Rolling Rock Gallery | 775.778.0668
Duncan LittleCreek Gallery | 775.738.3426
Indigo - gifts that inspire | 775.778.9600
J.M. Capriola Co. | 775.738.5816
Jensen Jewelers | 775.738.7852
Northeastern Nevada Museum | 775.738.3418
Stonecraft Jewelers | 775.753.5506
Ugly Otter Trading Post | 775.753.5396
Western Folklife Center Gift Shop | 775.738.7508
PET CARE & SUPPLIES
CAL Ranch | 775.753.7000
IFA | 775.738.6233
Petco | 775.777.3806
PHARMACY
CVS Pharmacy | 775.738.7177
Smith’s Food & Drug | 775.777.1337
The Pill Box | 775.778.3784
Walmart Pharmacy | 775.778.6783
SPECIALTY RETAIL
5J Music | 775.778.0494
5th Gear Powersports | 775.738.8933
Comforts of Home | 775.788.6706
Elko Sew Vac | 775.778.6763
Elko Trophy | 775.738.5568
GameStop | 775.753.9999
Gold Rush Harley-Davidson | 775.777.3095
Home Depot | 775.738.0455
J.M. Capriola Co. | 775.738.5816
JoAnn Fabrics | 775.738.1234
Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio | 775.385.0301
Modified Vapors | 775.397.8273
Moe Bubbles Soap Co. | 775.753.2957
Newe Cannabis Dispensary | 775.389.2705
Sears Hometown Store | 775.777.7766
Smokey Vibes | 775.777.1420
Sally Beauty Supply | 775.299.5514
Ulta Beauty | 775.738.5972
Valley Boot & Shoe | 775.778.3773
SPORTING GOODS
5th Gear Powersports | 775.777.3373
Arms R Us | 775.753.8825
Big 5 Sporting Goods | 775.777.2252
Bristlecone Bikes | 775.777.0800
Cal Ranch | 775.753.7000
Elko Fly Shop | 775.738.3950
Evolution Powersports LLC | 775.738.8236
Gun World | 775.738.2666
IFA | 775.738.6233
T-Rix Bike Shop | 775.777.8804
THRIFT STORES/ANTIQUES/PAWN SHOPS
Chique Unique & Antiques | 775.934.5411
FISH (Friends in Service Helping) | 775.753.7650
Kid to Kid | 775.777.8996
Route 40 Village & Antique Co. | 775.385.9513
Ruby Mountain Pawn | 775.777.3203
Ruby Mountain Resource Center | 775.738.6208
Sierra Jewelry & Loan | 775.738.1232
Uptown Cheapskate | 775.777.8996
United Cerebral Palsy | 775.753.9612
URGENT CARE
A+ Total Care | 775.777.7587
Aspen Quick Care (Elko) | 775.993.2800
Aspen Quick Care (Spring Creek) | 775.738.3000