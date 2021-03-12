Shopping Information

 Skip to main content
The following directory lists most retail and service businesses located in the Elko and surrounding area, but is not exhaustive. Hours of operation are subject to change.

AUTOMOTIVE/RV REPAIR

Big O Tires | 775.738.2877

Clack Automotive Repair | 775.738.8106

DC Auto | 775.389.1426

Elko Motor Company (Toyota/Jeep/Dodge) | 888.649.9761

Gallagher Ford | 775.738.3147

Gateway RV Center | 775.738.8071

H&H Automotive | 775.753.8878

Les Schwab Tire Center | 775.777.9303

Purcell Tire & Service Center | 775.738.2161

Riverton Elko (Chevrolet/GMC/Cadillac) | 775.461.2391

Ruby Mountain Injection, LLC | 775.777.0809

S&R Auto Mechanics | 775.738.5411

BEAUTY SALONS/MASSAGE/SPAS

Accelerated Medical | 775.753.7387

Awesome Touch Massage | 775.777.7985

Bronze Beauty Bar | 775.778.9929

Enhanced Beauty | 775.397.1322

Essential Balance Massage | 775.397.2259

Esthetique Medical Spa | 775.738.2555

Graffiti Salon | 775.777.9422

Great Clips | 775.753.6652

JCPenney Salon | 775.738.4060

Marpe Therapeutic Massage | 775.934.0203

Massage Therapy with Nadja | 435.616.5066

Me Time Salon & Day Spa | 775.738.7055

Reflections Styling Salon | 775.738.2990

Shears Beauty & Massage | 775.738.1776

Skin Cancer & Dermatology Institute | 775.299.4778

Soothe & Smooth | 775.385.8342

Studio K Blow Dry Bar | 775.299.4707

The Mane Salon | 775.299.1221

Ulta Beauty | 775.738.5972

CHURCHES/PLACES OF WORSHIP

Calvary Baptist Church | 775.738.6840

Christ Community Church | 775.753.7512

Elko United Methodist Fellowship | 775.340.2724

First Presbyterian Church of Elko | 775.738.3430

Greater Life Church | 775.738.3982

Lamoille Community Presbyterian Church | 775.753.6749

Lighthouse Christian Fellowship | 775.778.9502

Living Stones Church | 775.299.4633

Ruby Mountain Bible Church | 775.753.6700

Spring Creek Baptist Church | 775.753.6878

St. Pauls Episcopal Church | 775.738.3264

St. Mark Lutheran Church | 775.738.5436

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Elko) | 775.738.5801, 775.738.4565, 775.777.3846

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Spring Creek) | 775.753.6288, 775.778.9866

CLOTHING/DEPARTMENT STORES

Anacabe’s Elko General Merchandise | 775.738.3295

Big 5 Sporting Goods | 775.777.2252

Boot Barn | 775.738.6865

Buckaroo Boutique | 775.934.6384

Cal Ranch | 775.753.7000

Candlelight Bridal & Prom | 775.753.9202

Family Dollar | 775.753.9153, 725.224.6990

Famous Footwear | 775.738.1005

IFA | 775.738.6233

J.C. Penney Co. | 775.738.7274

J.M. Capriola Co. | 775.738.5816

Kid to Kid | 775.777.8996

Kohl’s | 775.738.4025

Marshall’s | 775.753.7921

Maurice’s | 775.753.7257

Princess & a Redneck/C3 Uniforms | 775.777.2020

Real Deals | 775.777.9944

Ross Dress For Less | 775.738.1816

Uptown Cheapskate | 775.777.8996

Wal.Mart Supercentre | 775.778.6778

ELECTRONICS SALES & SERVICE

AT&T | 775.738.7290

Choice Wireless | 775.299.6500

GoWireless (Verizon) | 775.777.1717

Russell Cellular (Verizon) | 775.753.4202

Office Max/Office Depot | 775.777.1263

Sierra Electronics | 775.738.7422

Sonny’s Repair Shop | 775.237.2179

Stanfill Consulting | 775.777.2005

T.Mobile | 775.241.8800

Wireless Repair | 775.753.4349

FLORISTS/GREENHOUSES

Colorscapes Greenhouse | 775.753.5000

Evergreen Flower Shop | 775.738.5101

Jewels Floral Studio | 775.299.4366

LeeAnne’s Floral Designs | 775.738.4728

GIFTS/ART/SOUVENIRS

5J Music | 775.778.0484

California Interpretive Trail Center | 775.738.1849

Carlin Trend/ Rolling Rock Gallery | 775.778.0668

Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum | 775.389.1713

Custom Stained Glass | 775.738.1344

Duncan LittleCreek Gallery | 775.738.3426

Elko Area Chamber of Commerce | 775.738.7135

Elko County Art Club | 775.934.9718

Indigo - gifts that inspire | 775.778.9600

J.M. Capriola Co. | 775.738.5816

Northeastern Nevada Museum | 775.738.3418

Picture This | 775.777.7955

Princess & a Redneck | 775.777.2020

Real Deals | 775.777.9944

Red Lion Gift Shop | 775.738.2111

The Gallery in Lamoille | 775.753.6871

Western Folklife Center Gift Shop | 775.738.7508

GROCERY

Albertsons | 775.738.8016

Bonanza Produce | 775.738.8483

Khoury’s Fresh Market | 775.738.1114

Khoury’s Market Place | 775.738.9248

La Unica Market | 775.777.1480

Natural Nutrition | 775.738.8818

Raley’s Supermarket | 775.738.2777

Roy’s Market | 775.738.3173

Smith’s Food & Drug | 775.777.1333

Wal-Mart Supercentre | 775.778.6778

HEALTH, WELLNESS & FITNESS

Anytime Fitness | 775.777.1348

CB Nutrition | 775.340.2257

CrossFit Elko | 775.388.2512

Elko Strength & Fitness | 775.291.8577

Empower Fitness, Elko | 775.738.4095

Empower Fitness, Spring Creek | 775.299.4111

GNC Inc. | 775.753.8282

Genesis Home Health Services | 775.753.7626

Heartwood Wellness | 775.275.0322

In the Rough Wellness | 775.777.6480

Indigo - gifts that inspire | 775.778.9600

Last Rep Crossfit | 775.340.0135

Loyalty Brazilian Jiu.Jitsu | 775.385.4717

Natural Nutrition | 775.738.8818

NV Fitness | 775.934.1250

Performance Athletic Club | 775.738.5090

Ulta Beauty | 775.738.5972

Wild Iris Yoga & Wellness | 775.208.308.7802

JEWELRY

Adriana Jewelers | 775.777.4071

Blohm Jewelers | 775.738.8466

Carlin Trend/ Rolling Rock Gallery | 775.778.0668

Duncan LittleCreek Gallery | 775.738.3426

Indigo - gifts that inspire | 775.778.9600

J.M. Capriola Co. | 775.738.5816

Jensen Jewelers | 775.738.7852

Northeastern Nevada Museum | 775.738.3418

Stonecraft Jewelers | 775.753.5506

Ugly Otter Trading Post | 775.753.5396

Western Folklife Center Gift Shop | 775.738.7508

PET CARE & SUPPLIES

CAL Ranch | 775.753.7000

IFA | 775.738.6233

Petco | 775.777.3806

PHARMACY

CVS Pharmacy | 775.738.7177

Smith’s Food & Drug | 775.777.1337

The Pill Box | 775.778.3784

Walmart Pharmacy | 775.778.6783

SPECIALTY RETAIL

5J Music | 775.778.0494

5th Gear Powersports | 775.738.8933

Comforts of Home | 775.788.6706

Elko Sew Vac | 775.778.6763

Elko Trophy | 775.738.5568

GameStop | 775.753.9999

Gold Rush Harley-Davidson | 775.777.3095

Home Depot | 775.738.0455

J.M. Capriola Co. | 775.738.5816

JoAnn Fabrics | 775.738.1234

Kerby Lane DIY Creative Studio | 775.385.0301

Modified Vapors | 775.397.8273

Moe Bubbles Soap Co. | 775.753.2957

Newe Cannabis Dispensary | 775.389.2705

Sears Hometown Store | 775.777.7766

Smokey Vibes | 775.777.1420

Sally Beauty Supply | 775.299.5514

Ulta Beauty | 775.738.5972

Valley Boot & Shoe | 775.778.3773

SPORTING GOODS

5th Gear Powersports | 775.777.3373

Arms R Us | 775.753.8825

Big 5 Sporting Goods | 775.777.2252

Bristlecone Bikes | 775.777.0800

Cal Ranch | 775.753.7000

Elko Fly Shop | 775.738.3950

Evolution Powersports LLC | 775.738.8236

Gun World | 775.738.2666

IFA | 775.738.6233

T-Rix Bike Shop | 775.777.8804

THRIFT STORES/ANTIQUES/PAWN SHOPS

Chique Unique & Antiques | 775.934.5411

FISH (Friends in Service Helping) | 775.753.7650

Kid to Kid | 775.777.8996

Route 40 Village & Antique Co. | 775.385.9513

Ruby Mountain Pawn | 775.777.3203

Ruby Mountain Resource Center | 775.738.6208

Sierra Jewelry & Loan | 775.738.1232

Uptown Cheapskate | 775.777.8996

United Cerebral Palsy | 775.753.9612

URGENT CARE

A+ Total Care | 775.777.7587

Aspen Quick Care (Elko) | 775.993.2800

Aspen Quick Care (Spring Creek) | 775.738.3000

Medallus Urgent Care | 775.400.1510

Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital | 775.738.5151

Pioneer Urgent Care | 775.738.2034

